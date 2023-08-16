Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sandstorm Gold Could Be In Trouble

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sandstorm Gold Ltd.'s underperformance continues, with the stock falling 14.81% compared to a 7.35% increase in the S&P 500.
  • Despite generating record revenue and cash flow, the company is failing to create per-share value for its shareholders.
  • Sandstorm's substantial debt and uncertainty with key assets may lead to further dilution of shareholders and continued underperformance.
Sandstorm Gold Could Be in Trouble

This is an update on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND), a stock I previously recommended selling on May 9. Readers should also note that I'm a former shareholder (mostly between 2010-17) and

With over a decade of experience in the investment industry, I am a highly skilled private investor with a proven track record of success in the commodities and hard assets sector. My areas of expertise include investing in gold and silver miners, royalty and streaming companies, pure exploration companies, as well as oil and gas producers and MLPs. My comprehensive understanding of these markets and my ability to identify and capitalize on profitable opportunities have enabled me to consistently deliver strong returns for my subscribers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
Denzerini
Today, 6:19 PM
Comments (205)
Taylor Dart has absolutely taken the other side of this bet. I believe Taylor’s got it right. I’m not a shareholder yet but will take the leap if SAND breaks $5 again. Which looks more likely than not, as the whole mining sector is experiencing a significant correction.
