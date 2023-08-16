Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fidus Investment Looks Better Than Other High Yielding Dividend Options

Aug. 16, 2023 6:30 PM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)3 Comments
Komal Sarwar
Summary

  • Popular dividend categories, particularly high yield, have underperformed in 2023 as a result of challenging conditions in key sectors such as healthcare, energy, financials, and real estate.
  • In these circumstances, investors must conduct more research to identify dividend options with strong fundamentals.
  • Fidus Investment is one of the best options for investors looking for consistent share price growth and healthy cash returns.
  • It has the potential to perform well both in the bull and bear markets due to robust fundamentals for alternative financing in the lower middle markets.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

In my previous article in early 2023, I praised Fidus Investment's (NASDAQ:FDUS) business model, investment income growth potential, and stellar returns for shareholders in both bull and bear markets. In this article, I will explain why Fidus Investment is a

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.06K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Think. Focus. Health. Wealth profile picture
Think. Focus. Health. Wealth
Today, 7:38 PM
Comments (7.24K)
I was a bit surprised to look at results from fdus vs arcc over last 5 yrs...and fdus currently at only 1% premium

FDUS ARCC Growth of $10,000.00
With Dividends Reinvested

Start date: 08/16/2018 08/16/2018
End date: 08/15/2023 08/15/2023
Start price/share: $14.82 $17.39
End price/share: $19.32 $19.35
Starting shares: 674.76 575.04
Ending shares: 1,174.65 926.19
Dividends reinvested/share: $8.71 $8.51
Total return: 126.94% 79.22%
>>Average Annual Total Return: 17.81% 12.38%
Starting investment: $10,000.00 $10,000.00
>>Ending investment: $22,693.99 $17,924.42
Years: 5.00 5.00
www.dividendchannel.com/...
d
dean3084
Today, 7:00 PM
Comments (968)
Out of curiosity I just went back in time and noticed my first purchase of FDUS was back in April 2018 at $12.99. My cost basis is $14.39. I rode it throught the pandemic and keep buying and dripping for awhile. Today I was looking at FDUS as its dropped approximately $1.50 in the last 15 days. I was thinking about selling some of my shares but that juicy dividend and now your analysis will keep me in the game for now???? Lastly, I didn't realize it, but I've collected a little over $9.80 per share in dividends. Wishing all of our investments had that return. Good trading to all. :-)
95335
Today, 6:51 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (63)
Thank you for your excellent article . I prefer the BDC's and agree with your info rich explanation of one of my best holdings (FDUS). Their management is very shareholder friendly .
