Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 5:33 PM ETFortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.99K Followers

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hima Inguva - Head of IR

Tom Pike - President & CEO

Jill McConnell - CFO

Mark Morais - COO

Conference Call Participants

David Windley - Jefferies

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore

Casey Woodring - JPMorgan

Max Smock - William Blair

Sandy Draper - Guggenheim

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fortrea Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Hima Inguva, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Hima Inguva

Good morning, and thank you for joining Fortrea's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am Hima Inguva, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Fortrea.

On the call with me today are our CEO, Tom Pike, and our CFO, Jim McConnell. The call is being webcasted, and the slides accompanying today's presentations have been posted to the Investor Relations page of our website, fortrea.com.

During this call, we'll make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and these statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

We strongly encourage you to review the reports we file with the SEC regarding these risks and uncertainties. In particular, those that are described in the cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements and risk factors in our Form 10 this morning, press release, and presentation that we posted on the website.

Please note that any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today, August 14, 2023, and that we assume

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.