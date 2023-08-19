Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sachem Capital: I'm Still Buying The 9.75% Yielding Baby Bonds

Aug. 19, 2023 11:40 AM ETSachem Capital Corp. (SACH), SACH.PR.A, SCCG3 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sachem Capital's financial results were robust in the second quarter, with a net profit of $5.7M.
  • The company's loan loss provisions were lower than the previous year, but the dividend is not fully covered by earnings.
  • The preferred shares offer a well-covered dividend, but the current yield is lower compared to the higher-yielding baby bonds.
City beauty

Mano/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In the past few months, I have been building a position in some of the baby bonds issued by Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH), an alternative lender focusing on real estate the "fix and flip" segment. As Sachem requires

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.62K Followers
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCCG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

g
grcinak
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (1.55K)
Doc, thanks for the update. The BBs are tempting.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:10 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.08K)
@grcinak Thanks for reading! Yeah, most BB issues are nicely priced right now. It all depends on the maturity dates and an investor's preference for 1 or 5 year exposure. I don't mind having exposure to all issues as it basically staggers my returns as well
T
TBG_MK
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (564)
holding a small position of the G BB's @$21.94. TY for the overview. I'll add if it drops below $23.
