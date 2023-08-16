Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paycor Fiscal Q4 Earnings: Stay Away

Aug. 16, 2023 6:50 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)4 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.86K Followers

Summary

  • Paycor HCM, Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines in Q4, extending its streak of beating earnings and revenue expectations.
  • FY 2023's revenue grew by nearly 30% and the company guided FY 2024's revenue well above consensus.
  • Paycor's Total Addressable Market remains strong, but the company faces challenges in reducing operating expenses and competing with both large and small players in the market.
  • Paycor HCM stock is way too overvalued for a company operating in such a fragmented space.

Paycor worldwide headquarters. Paycor HCM provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) has just announced its fiscal Q4 and full-year 2023 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Based on initial reaction, it appears like Mr. Market is not all

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.86K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

g
greedyfellow
Yesterday, 7:46 PM
Premium
Comments (2.16K)
Just 421 shares traded in the last 2 hours (this is headed for a short-squeeze with the short-interest being 15% of float):

www.nasdaq.com/...
gbfraser profile picture
gbfraser
Yesterday, 7:27 PM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (265)
Great article! I think you nailed the essential points in your conclusion: too expensive and no unique selling proposition. Several other relatively recent public companies (PAYC, Paycom; and PCTY, Paylocity) seem to be growing faster. Of course, incumbent companies (ADP, PAYX, CDAY, INTU) present their own competitive challenges to the newcomers. And let's not forget the private companies, a whole other group of competitors: BambooHR, Gusto, Bob, etc. Another trend which may eventually impact all of these HR/Payroll specialists is the fact that broader systems (examples would include Netsuite (owned by Oracle), Monday.com, SAP, and many others) have payroll and HR as one module in a much broader solution. As the space matures and as companies try to cut IT spending, the desire to have fewer applications overall can only be a negative for the payroll/HR specialists. The multiples that these companies garner along with their detrimental--to shareholder owners--stock based comp policies continues to amuse and amaze me. Caveat emptor!
g
greedyfellow
Yesterday, 7:35 PM
Premium
Comments (2.16K)
@gbfraser Paycor has a far superior tech stack (Snowflake, AWS, Azure).

Paylocity and Paycom are either single-cloud or no-cloud-only-hype.

Anyway, the key point is Paycor has a 15% short-interest compared to short-interests of 3% at Paycom and 4% at Paylocity.

Just 4800 shares traded in 40 minutes during the earnings call. That would be just enough for one retail investor's position.

This can end only one way - regardless of this SA article.
g
greedyfellow
Yesterday, 7:22 PM
Premium
Comments (2.16K)
Expect a short squeeze soon because the short-interest is 15% of float. The author clearly has not listened to the Q4 earnings call (there is no way you can type up this article and get it past the editors just one hour after the Q4 earnings call ended) , where Paycor said the following today:

- Paycor said there have been no new entrants into this space. They continue to see ADP/Paylocity/Paycom.

- Paycor increased their win-rate against ADP this quarter and rarely see PAYX because PAYX is mainly for companies with < 15 employees.

- Paycor is trading at 6x revenues which is cheaper than peers.

- Paycor guided 18% revenue growth for the next year (despite lapping a 7% interest-income bump from the Fed rates from last year)

- Paycor guided 22% operating income growth for the next year.

- Paycor guided even faster free-cash-flow growth as they are reaping benefits from past R&D investments/acquisitions.

- Just 4800 shares traded in 40 minutes after-hours during the earnings call.

- Shorts are going to drive up the share price as they try to cover the very high short-interest of 15% of float. [PAYC and PCTY have just 3% and 4% short-interest]
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.