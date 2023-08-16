Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cresco Labs Q2 Earnings: Back To The Core

Aug. 16, 2023 7:14 PM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)CCHWF, CURLF, GTBIF
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cresco Labs Inc. terminated its agreement to buy Columbia Care, leading to the stock plummeting to new lows.
  • Despite this setback, Cresco Labs reported sequential growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA during Q2'23.
  • The stock trades at a ridiculously low 3x annualized EBITDA run rate.
Close-up of natural pattern on cannabis leaf

Morsa Images

The whole cannabis space has been tough enough over the last year, but now Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX:CRLBF) has to start over following the termination of the agreement to buy Columbia Care (

Comments (2)

OneStrawRevolutionFarming2023 profile picture
OneStrawRevolutionFarming2023
Yesterday, 7:49 PM
Comments (9.44K)
MSO business plan:

DOGGASCAKE at scale NOT WHOLE PLANT :-(

THEN how can they survive against:

HOME GROW
MUTANT HOME GROW
THE HEMP FARMERS
THE elevated thca and elevated thca/CBD FARMERS
the "informal" market
Our friends
LOCAL growers

Just from this LIST,

We the Patients have MANY OPTIONS for

the types of medicinal FLOWERS we can titrate

in COMBINATIONS :-)

We don't have to deal with the

GRIMY ELEMENTS OF "the scene"

wherein licensed producers CONTINUE TO PRODUCE

ONLY THE INTOXICANT form of the plants

which cause PARANOIA, ANXIETY, PSYCHOSIS :-(

How intelligent can this management be

AFTER they could not complete their merger :-(

People didn't want to WORK FOR PDID it appears

and WHY might that be :-(

Cresco tried to merger with someone

who people do NOT want to work for:

How intelligent can the CRESCO management be :-)

IF this merger did NOT work

this MEANS that COMMODITY METRICS Weed At SCALE

is a FAILURE :-(

WHOLE PLANT is going to WIN :-)

Hemp is BOSS :-)
b
blome
Yesterday, 7:35 PM
Comments (3K)
Cresco has a ton of revenue for having only 68 dispensaries.
Their wholesale business makes Cresco one of the prime targets for a takeover from liquor/tobacco/Canadian LP whenever legally possible.
