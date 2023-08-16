Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 6:31 PM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140K Followers

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Smith - Investor Relations

Michael Mo - Chief Executive Officer

Keith Cochran - President and Chief Operating Officer

Shawn Canter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Stuart Smith

Welcome to the KULR Technology Group Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. KULR Technology Group is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, traded under the ticker symbol KULR.

My name is Stuart Smith, and I will be the moderator for the call today. Today's call will include opening statements from members of the KULR management team, including Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mo; President and Chief Operating Officer, Keith Cochran, as well as Chief Financial Off, Shawn Canter. After that we will transition to the Q&A portion of the company and will be joined by analysts, who have been covering the company.

Before I introduce and turn the call over to Michael Mo, please pay attention to the following Safe Harbor statement. The statements made on this call do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This call may contain certain forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements made on this call are based on information available to KULR as of the date hereof.

The company's actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with KULR’s business, which include the risk factors disclosed in their Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2023. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.