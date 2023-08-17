Justin Sullivan

After several years of underperforming the market using a top-down growth approach to portfolio construction, the stock picks in our concentrated family portfolio have collectively achieved alpha for 14 years by focusing research and analysis solely on the bottom-up review of the current wealth of the company and the present value of its share price.

In other words, just the facts without unreliable deep dive predictive analysis typical of the buy-side or the business modeling overkill of Wall Street analysts.

In this primary ticker article, I present a current wealth and present value proprietary checklist analysis of the Wall Street and Main Street darling semiconductor growth stock Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Nvidia: Company Current Wealth

To uncover the current wealth of the company, I define the value proposition of an enterprise's products or services, measure select returns on management, and assess the business's downside risks relative to its competitive advantages and debt leverage.

Value Proposition

Nvidia Corporation is a dividend-paying large-cap stock in the information technology sector's semiconductors industry.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and computing and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The Corporation operates the Graphics segment and Compute & Networking segment. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It has a strategic collaboration with The Kroger Co. (KR). NVIDIA was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA.

My value proposition elevator pitch for NVIDIA:

NVIDIA offers unrivaled graphics performance for gamers and is now strategically full-on in "solving the world's visual computing challenges" with Artificial Intelligence.

The chart below illustrates NVDA's performance against the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK) and the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) for the trailing ten years. Notably, NVDA's share price began a meteoric rise following the release of its high-end graphics cards starting in 2016.

My value proposition rating for Nvidia: Bullish.

Returns on Management

Per the chart below, Nvidia had a negative trailing three-year annualized revenue growth of -13.22% due to weak global gaming chip demand, underperforming the +9.62% median growth of the information technology sector.

Farther down the income statement, Nvidia had a three-year mid-double-digit net profit margin of +18.52%, trouncing the sector's median net margin of +1.99%.

Nvidia's senior management produced a three-year return on equity, or ROE, of 20.99%, well above my targeted threshold and the sector's median ROE of 0.09%.

Stock buyback programs often elevate ROE. For example, Nvidia's board of directors authorized $10 billion in share repurchases before halting further buybacks in January following the AI news frenzy that skyrocketed the stock price.

At 13.86%, NVIDIA's three-year return on invested capital, or ROIC, was just above my threshold yet significantly higher than the sector's median ROIC of 2.09%, suggesting that its c-suite executives are above-average capital allocators. Nevertheless, NVIDIA's ROIC didn't cover its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC, of 16.71%. (Source of WACC: GuruFocus).

Negative double-digit revenue growth, tempered by sector-beating profit margins and returns on equity and invested capital offset by underperforming capital costs, suggests that NVIDIA's management faces challenges in its quest to maintain supersized growth with its AI strategy.

Our fundamentals rating for NVIDIA: Neutral.

Business Downside Risks

Morningstar assigns NVDA a wide moat rating.

We believe Nvidia possesses a wide economic moat stemming from its intangible assets related to the design of graphics processing units. The firm is the originator of and leader in discrete graphics, having captured the lion's share of the market from longtime rival AMD. We think the market has significant barriers to entry in the form of advanced intellectual property, as even chip leader Intel was unable to develop its own discrete GPUs (despite its vast resources) and ultimately needed to license IP from Nvidia to integrate GPUs into its PC chipsets (though more recently Intel is vying to develop its own discrete GPU). To stay at the cutting edge of GPU technology, Nvidia has a large research and development budget relative to AMD and smaller GPU suppliers, which allows it to continuously innovate and fuel a virtuous cycle for its high-margin chips. - Brian Colello, CPA, Sector Director, February 23, 2023.

As reported on its May 2023 quarterly financial statements, Nvidia's long-term debt coverage was 2.56. Thus, in theory, the company could pay down 100% of its longer-term debt obligations in a crisis using its liquid assets, such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, accounts receivable, inventory, and prepaid expenses.

In a further test of paydown capacity, Nvidia's long-term debt to equity was 39.58%, well below my ceiling.

Nvidia's short-term debt coverage, or current ratio, was 3.43 times, well above my floor. Thus, its balance sheet provides ample liquid assets necessary to pay 100% of its current liabilities, including accounts payable, accrued expenses, debt servicing, lease obligations, income taxes payable, and unearned revenue.

My company downside risk rating for Nvidia: Low

Nvidia Downside Risks

Nvidia Corporation Economic Moat Wide Nvidia Corporation Long-Term Debt Coverage 2.56 Nvidia Corporation Current Ratio 3.43

Most recent available data (as of August 16, 2023)

NVDA: Stock Price Present Value

To uncover the present value of a share price, I quantify three favored shareholder yields, weigh four select valuation multiples, and assess the stock's downside risks relative to volatility and market sentiment.

Shareholder Yields

NVDA's earnings yield traded well below my targeted floor at 0.44%, as demonstrated in the chart below. In addition, at 0.47%, NVDA's free cash flow yield traded far under my threshold.

As inverse valuation multiples, the weighted shareholder yields suggest that NVDA trades at a super premium to earnings and free cash flow. I will further explore valuation multiples later in this present value section.

Nvidia Corporation pays a courtesy forward dividend yield of 0.04%, supported by an equally conservative payout ratio of 5.23%, leaving plenty of room for annual increases to the current dividend rate of $0.16.

Next, I take the average of the three shareholder yields to measure how the stock compares to the prevailing yield of 4.26% on the 10-Year Treasury benchmark note. For example, the average shareholder yield for NVDA was 0.32% or -394 basis points [bps] below the intermediate government bond yield, suggesting that treasuries are arguably a superior investment to Nvidia's common shares in the near term.

My shareholder yields rating for NVDA: Bearish.

Valuation Multiples

At 42.19 times, NVDA's price-to-sales ratio, or P/S, was trading more than twenty times my targeted ceiling. Moreover, the trailing P/S ratio was 2.73 for the information technology sector and 2.49 times for the S&P 500. (Source of S&P 500 P/S: Charles Schwab & Co.) Thus, the weighted industry plus market sentiment suggests an overpriced stock relative to Nvidia's top line.

NVDA had a price-to-trailing earnings multiple or P/E of 227.89 times, far above the sector median P/E of 25.56, indicating investor sentiment places a super premium price on the stock relative to earnings per share. Further, NVDA traded well above the S&P 500's (SP500) trailing overall P/E of 24.50 (Source of S&P 500 P/E: Charles Schwab).

At 214.06 times, NVDA traded with a price-to-operating cash flow multiple, or P/CF, over twenty times my targeted ceiling and far above the sector's median P/CF of 19.59, indicating that the market prices the stock at a super premium relative to current cash flows. Remember that NVDA's free cash flow yield suggested overpriced shares earlier in this report.

Against the broader sector median of 19.45, NVDA traded at 207.38 times enterprise value to operating earnings or EV/EBIT, far above my targeted ceiling, thus signaling that the market has overbought or undersold the stock significantly.

Weighting the preferred valuation multiples suggests that the market trades NVDA at an elevated premium to the financial vertical of sales, earnings per share, cash flows, and enterprise value.

Our valuation rating for NVDA: Bearish.

Stock Price Downside Risks

NVDA's 60-month trailing beta was 1.75, while its shorter-term 24-month beta was 2.02. Hence, with price volatility doubling the S&P 500 standard of 1.00, NVDA trades as a large-cap holding with high market volatility.

The short interest percentage of the float for NVDA was bear-resistant at 1.11%, below my ceiling. So perhaps the near-sighted traders view the company as a can't-miss growth play in AI-driven visual graphics computing, betting that any near-term stock price hit will quickly reverse from market exuberance for this growth stock.

My stock price downside risk rating for NVDA: Average.

NVDA Downside Risks

NVIDIA Corporation 5-Year Beta 1.75 NVIDIA Corporation Short Interest 1.11%

Most recent available data (as of August 16, 2023).

Nvidia Corporation Investment Thesis

Nvidia offers unrivaled graphics performance for gamers and is now strategically full-on in solving the world's visual computing challenges with Al.

NVDA has been a 120-bagger over the last ten years, trouncing the total returns of the information technology sector and the broader market as represented by the S&P 500.

In analyzing its current wealth, the company has lagged the tech sector with negative growth over the trailing three-year period while outperforming in profit margin and returns on equity and invested capital. However, it hasn't been covering its cost of capital as it ramps up its AI strategy.

On the contrary, management oversees a wide-moat enterprise with a strong balance sheet that adequately covers long-term debt and current liabilities.

In an analysis of its present value, the stock's shareholder yields grossly underperform the Ten-Year Treasury benchmark, and select valuation multiples echo super premium-priced shares.

Although stock price valuations and volatility are in the nosebleed section, former Nvidia bears are back in their caves gaming as the short interest percentage of the float is low.

Therefore, in this analysis of Nvidia's current wealth and NVDA's present value, I would call the company a long-term hold or watch and its common shares a near-term sell or avoid. In other words, this is a stock that quality-driven value investors might accumulate if/when the stock becomes reasonably priced from a temporary adverse company event or an industry or market black swan.

Potential Catalysts

Catalysts confirming or contradicting my overall near-term sell or avoid investment thesis on Nvidia and its common shares include, but are not limited to:

Confirmations (the bears say): "Nvidia Corporation has reached its most overvalued position ever on AI-boom optimism. Returning 1% or 2% for an earnings yield next year makes no sense vs. 5% savings rates. A crash cannot be ruled out." - Paul Franke, Seeking Alpha Analyst, August 10, 2023

"Nvidia Corporation stock is priced for perfection as the company is likely to see market share and margin decline in AI chips due to higher competition." - Bluesea Research, SA Analyst, July 31, 2023

"At the current prices, it does not represent the best investment opportunity." - BlackNote Investment, SA Analyst, July 10, 2023

Seeking Alpha analysts and the SA Quant service share consensus hold ratings on the stock. Contradictions (the bulls say): "Nvidia Corporation will leap-frog AMD's MI300 with Hopper-Next as AMD's product just begins volume ramp in Q1 '24." - Joe Albano, Seeking Alpha Analyst, August 8, 2023

"Nvidia Corporation is serving as the 'AI arms dealer' and is well positioned to benefit from technological trends. Regardless of who finds the AI gold Nvidia is likely to do well." - UFD Capital, SA Analyst, August 2, 2023

"While Nvidia Corporation has been in the forefront with AI and datacenter, autos are the one segment where high-performance AI is needed and Nvidia should be one of the strongest competitors that can provide it." - Fountainhead, SA Analyst, July 28, 2023

Wall Street analysts have a consensus buy rating on the stock.

Remember to conduct your due diligence and read the required disclosures. Please note that Nvidia next reports its earnings post-market on August 23rd.

Copyright 2023 by David J. Waldron. All rights reserved.