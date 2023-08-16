Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hilltop Holdings: A Best-In-Class Regional Bank, Wait For A Better Entry Point

Aug. 16, 2023 8:02 PM ETHilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)
Hemlock Partners profile picture
Hemlock Partners
446 Followers

Summary

  • Despite a challenging near-term operating environment, Tangible Book Value increased for the fifth consecutive quarter.
  • HTH is well-positioned with attractive capital ratios, solid asset quality, and opportunities to streamline the business.
  • With a talented and motivated management team and a robust balance sheet, we are optimistic on HTH's long-term future.

The great beast

mayur_gala777

Snapshot

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) provides a variety of financial offerings (business / consumer banking and financial products / services) through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination.

In January, we noted the stock's recent run and at 1.2x

This article was written by

Hemlock Partners profile picture
Hemlock Partners
446 Followers
With a value lens, Hemlock Partners ("Hemlock") is dedicated to uncovering the market's best investment opportunities. Our team brings a common-sense approach to a marketplace which often trades on an irrational greed-and-fear cycle. We view this predictable pattern not as a challenge, but an opportunity. Hemlock's Asset-Rich Investment Service is designed specifically for individual investors with a long-term investment horizon. The cornerstone of the service is to acquire solid companies at bargain prices. These golden occurrences arise when a company’s share price trades at a dramatic discount to the firm’s intrinsic value, and even better, below its liquidation value. From time to time, Hemlock will also selectively short a security which appears dramatically mispriced given our proprietary research and expertise. Opinions expressed here are reflective of the Hemlock team as a whole.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.