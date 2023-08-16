Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Generative AI Is So Unlike Other Major Tech Trends

Aug. 16, 2023 7:40 PM ETGOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC
Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • One of the many amazing things about generative AI (GenAI) and the impact it’s having is how different it is from other recent big tech trends.
  • First, companies seem to be ignoring several very legitimate concerns about what quickly adopting brand-new technology like GenAI may do.
  • A recent survey by TECHnalysis Research of 1,000 IT decision makers involved with their companies’ GenAI efforts found that 99% of the companies who have started to use the tech still have issues with it.

Artificial intelligence and Automated machine learning language blue digital user interface with businessman hand background. Cybersecurity computer vision metaverse twin drive business industrial.

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

One of the many amazing things about generative AI (GenAI) and the impact it’s having is how different it is from other recent big tech trends. Not only is it growing faster and more broadly than other buzzy

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.08K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.