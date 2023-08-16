Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inspire Medical Systems: Excellent Execution And Reset Valuation

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.14K Followers

Summary

  • Inspire Medical Systems has performed well in 2023 with its hyperglossal nerve stimulation design for sleep apnea sufferers.
  • The company plans to release a version without a sensor lead in 2024, making the procedure even easier for physicians.
  • Inspire is focused on creating high-quality software to improve the user experience and compete with cumbersome masks.

Surgeons passing scissors to each other

gpointstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is the largest pioneer in sleep apnea technology. The company has performed on all cylinders in 2023, with consistent revenue beats and guidance increases as sales execution continues to be strong. However, the stock

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.14K Followers
Don't let the name fool you. I have worked professionally in Finance in Canada for over 10 years helping clients achieve maximum alpha. I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I also focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Yesterday, 8:45 PM
Premium
Comments (70)
Started selling at $318 when ACB at $230 and now am down to only a tiny position. Probably will add back up. Curious why the slide in price if such a fine company?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.