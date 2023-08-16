Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) JP Morgan Hardware & Semis Management Access Forum (Transcript)

Aug. 16, 2023 7:54 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140K Followers

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) JP Morgan Hardware & Semis Management Access Forum August 16, 2023 3:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Akash Palkhiwala - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Samik Chatterjee

So post-lunch session. I'm Samik Chatterjee again. Thank you for being here. I have the pleasure of hosting Akash Palkhiwala, CFO of Qualcomm.

I know you guys will have a ton of questions. So I'll just start it off with a couple here for Akash and then I'll let the audience take over and sort of dive into all the smartphone questions for you.

Akash Palkhiwala

I love those.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Samik Chatterjee

Let's start with the AI. A big driver of discussion at the sessions we are hosting today. You've talked about generative AI in some of your investor outreach as well. Can you outline your thoughts on why it will be important for edge devices to have AI capabilities? What drives the confidence to have AI -- like just have that confidence about content or associated with AI on the edge devices?

Akash Palkhiwala

Yes. So, first of all, thanks -- thank you, everyone, for attending, and happy to be here. So our view on AI is very simple. It's very much like processing, right? You have processing that happens on the cloud, processing that happens on the device. And we end up -- we see AI kind of happening the same way. We are going to start with the cloud. Eventually, a lot of the AI processing will move over to the device for several use cases. The advantages of doing it on the device are very straightforward.

Cost, of course, is a massive advantage. It's -- in some ways, it's sunk cost. You bought the device. It's sitting there in your pocket. It could be processing at the same time when

