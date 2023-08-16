Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sprout Social: Continues To Find Success In The Up Market

Aug. 16, 2023 9:25 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
414 Followers

Summary

  • Sprout Social's weak share price post Q2 results is a buying opportunity, as investors are focusing on the wrong metric (declining customer count).
  • Revenue from subscription solutions grew by 30%, contributing to a 29% overall revenue increase.
  • The acquisition of Tagger Media aligns well with the influencer marketing trend, potentially driving cross-selling and higher ACVs.

Female freelance developer coding and programming. Coding on two with screens with code language and application.

valentinrussanov

Overview

My recommendation for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is a buy rating despite the weak share price action post-result. I think investors are focusing on the wrong headline metric (total customer count declining), as it is a matter of mix. As SPT

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
414 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.