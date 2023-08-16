Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aehr Test Systems: Taking To Hold After Hitting Price Target

Aug. 16, 2023 9:35 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)3 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • Aehr Test Systems reported solid fiscal Q4 earnings, but its guidance got investors even more excited.
  • AEHR is well-positioned in the silicon carbide, silicon photonics, and gallium nitride markets, with strong growth potential in the coming years.
  • With insiders selling shares, it's time for investors to take some profits.

Robotic vision sensor camera system for soldering and assembly pcb boar

kynny

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is up about 24% since my initial bullish write-up in February, and up nearly 45% since I wrote in May that the recent weakness in the stock looked overdone. Let’s catch-up on

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.95K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

B
Bnh91
Yesterday, 10:41 PM
Comments (1.4K)
It currently looks like a bumpy ride due to the macro climate... But I would never sell any of my holdings based off of insider sales. Insiders sell all the time for thousands of reasons. Maybe they are re-doing their kitchens.
J
Jianguo Xin
Yesterday, 10:02 PM
Comments (1.3K)
Good analysis and thanks for the effort.
Firstblood 754 profile picture
Firstblood 754
Yesterday, 9:38 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (26)
Thank you for the write-up. Agree 100% and just sold off my AEHR for a very very nice profit! 👍
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.