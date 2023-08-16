kynny

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is up about 24% since my initial bullish write-up in February, and up nearly 45% since I wrote in May that the recent weakness in the stock looked overdone. Let’s catch-up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, AEHR is a semiconductor test equipment manufacturer whose systems perform stress testing for semiconductors, or what is commonly referred to as burn-in. The burn-in process tests for early chip failures, while chips also undergo a final test. AEHR’s systems can test semiconductors both at the wafer level (before the die are packaged) or at the package level (after the die are packaged).

Wafer-level burn-in and test systems represent over 90% of AEHR’s revenue. The company also has consumables that are used with the test equipment, creating a recurring revenue stream from its installed base. Systems, meanwhile, tend to have a lifespan between two to seven years.

Fiscal Q4 Earnings

As a semi equipment company, AEHR can produce somewhat lumpy results. While investors should theoretically take this into account, come earnings time the stock has tended to make big moves regardless. In fact, in eight of the past 10 quarters, AEHR’s stock has made a move of 18% or more (up or down), eight of the past ten quarter.

FinBox

For fiscal Q4, the move was up, with the stock rising 22.7% the next session after its results.

For the quarter, AEHR reported revenue of $22.3 million, up 10% from a year ago. That edged past analyst estimates calling for revenue of $22.0 million.

Gross margins came in at 51.5%, slipping -10 basis points year over year. On a sequential basis, gross margins slipped were also down -10 basis points.

Net income was $6.1 million, or 21 cents per share, versus $5.8 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS, which takes out stock comp, was 23 cents, 2 cents ahead of the analyst consensus.

Bookings were recorded at $15.2 million, while its backlog was $24.5 million at quarter end.

For its fiscal year, AEHR generated $10 million in operating cash flow.

Turning to its balance sheet, AEHR ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $47.9 million. It has zero debt. The company didn’t sell any shares under its ATM program, but does expect to use the $17.7 million remaining under its ATM in fiscal 2024.

Looking ahead, the company forecast full-year fiscal 2024 revenue of between at least $100 million, which would be growth of over 50%. It is also looking for net income of at least $28 million. AEHR also said that after quarter end, it received another $13.7 million order, from one customer, and that its backlog was up to nearly $40 million.

Discussing the silicon carbide [SIC] market and new orders of its earnings call, CEO Gayn Erickson said:

“So let me start with the increasing momentum we're seeing for wafer level test and burn-in for silicon carbide devices. During the fiscal fourth quarter, we received the first purchase order from another new silicon carbide semiconductor company for our production FOX-XP multi-wafer solution that will be used for volume production wafer level test and burn-in of silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles, trucks and train traction inverter modules. The train traction inverter application represents an exciting new market driver for our FOX production test solutions due to the extreme reliability and length of service requirements of this application leading to prolonged test times. This new customer is a multinational industrial conglomerate and manufacturer of semiconductors, including power semiconductors. They are forecasting to grow their silicon carbide business significantly to meet the market demand, which we forecast will in turn drive incremental capacity of our FOX systems and our proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors. … With the addition of this latest new customer, we've significantly expanded our customer base by adding a total of 4 new silicon carbide customers this year. Each of these new customers is already ramping or plans to ramp our products into high-volume production using our multi-wafer test and burn-in systems."

Meanwhile, Erickson said the silicon photonics market could become even bigger than the silicon carbide market later this decade. He noted the company has six customers in this field. He also continued to tout the gallium nitride market, saying that a large multinational semiconductor supplier was moving forward with a full wafer level burn-in evaluation of its gallium nitride devices.

Overall, the quarter from AEHR was solid, with results just ahead of analyst estimates. However, it was its guidance that got investors excited. Growth is now expected to accelerate this current fiscal year, and the company already has some solid orders that have been placed. SiC will be the big driver over the next few years, with several semiconductor firms set to meaningfully ramp up their prediction over the next several years.

Valuation

AEHR currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 42x the FY24 (ending May) consensus of $28.5 million. Based on FY25 EBITDA projections of $41.3 million, it trades at a 29x multiple. Note that its EBITDA estimates are the same as when I last looked at the stock.

On a PE basis, the company trades at 27x the FY24 consensus of $1.04.

Revenue is projected to grow over 58% this fiscal year and 55% in FY2025.

As I noted in my previous article, I don't think a ~30x forward EBITDA multiple is out of line for valuing AEHR given its growth. The stock, however, is pushing up against that valuation right now.

Conclusion

AEHR reported solid results and offered upbeat guidance. It has a nice visible runway as its customers ramp up silicon carbide production over the next few years, while it also has solid opportunities in the silicon photonics and gallium nitride markets.

That said, results can still be lumpy for semi-equipment, as it is selling expensive equipment and orders can slip into other quarters. However, given the new SiC projects coming online over the next few years, these systems will need to be ordered.

With the stock hitting my target price of $45, I think now is the time to take it to a “Hold.” A number of executives have sold shares since the company reported earnings, so following their lead and taking some money off the table off after big run might not be a bad idea.