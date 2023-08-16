naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Briefing

In the last profile of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) from July last year, the case was provided for the company to trade from $240 and sell at $284 over a 4–6 month period. PODD did reach these values in the stipulated time frame. I sold all our PODD equity stock and closed the position earlier in the year at ~$284.90. Figure 1 summarizes the evolution of the position. The money-weighted returns ("MWR") were, 1) initiating buy at $240, thus 18.3% MWR, 2) second sizing at $258, thus 10.4% MWR. This netted ~$35/share in profit based on the investment-weighted returns.

With the sharp selloff in PODD's market value in August, it was time to revisit the company and see if there was a potential mispricing and option to allocate for the long-term. Based on the findings outlined here today, I do not advocate PODD as a buy at this stage. There are many uncertainties and whilst the market has unceremoniously dumped the stock towards 52-week lows, it still trades at nosebleed valuations. Net-net, revise to hold.

Figure 1.

Data: Updata

Critical investment findings in hold thesis

On examination, the most integral lever in PODD's growth outlook is its new patient starts, bringing more 'customers' over to its Omnipod [and similar] offering[s]. This is integral to its goal of penetrating 70% of the U.S. type 1 diabetes treatment market. By the same token, its Q2 FY'23 numbers reveal plenty on the full-year and FY'24 expectations for the company's market value.

Q2 FY'23 insights

Starting with the financial results. In Q2, PODD booked $396.5mm in revenues, up 32% YoY and ahead of internal guidance. This is roughly in-line with the company's historical run rate.

Growth was underscored by Omnipod's global ascent, recording a 33% expansion in international sales. Omnipod's total revenue came to $380.5mm (95% of Q2 sales). The U.S. arm of Omnipod particularly stood out with sales of $276.8mm (~70% of the top-line), an increase of 41% YoY. Meanwhile, ex-U.S. revenues were at ~$104mm for Omnipod, up 16% YoY (no FX headwinds are baked into this number). The drug delivery arm was also up 17.6% YoY to $16mm in revenue.

Observing the unit economics of Omnipod 5, it has clearly captivated a diverse patient base. As mentioned earlier, it appears new patient starts are the key growth lever going forward. Looking at the quarter:

The stream of new Omnipod users came on a mix of ~75—25% between multiple daily injections to legacy tubed pumps.

Notably, this deviates from its historical 80—20% mix [multiple to legacy pumps].

The Q2 count of healthcare providers prescribing Omnipod 5 increased to over 15,000, up 4,000 sequentially.

Critically, the company benefited from ~$16mm in net volumes from new Omnipod 5 starts. The volumes stemmed from conversions of existing customers from the legacy units [Omnipod DASH and Classic Omnipod]. These new converts received starter kits, and then, initial refill orders during the quarter. But there's an interesting dilemma that forms from these converts. New patient volumes were offset by a reduction in inventory days on hand, amounting to $13mm for the quarter. This is a continued pattern, and it remains as a critical patient behaviour when rolling onto Omnipod 5.

Given the firm's business model of getting Omnipod units out into the field, tracking inventories and the cash conversion cycle is absolutely essential for PODD. You'll note below the inventory cycle since 2020, with the CCC plotted alongside this. The cash conversion cycle is up from 221 days in Q2 FY'21 to 280 days last period, but off highs of 331 days in Q1 last year. Note, these numbers are calculated on a quarterly basis. Hence, given it takes the better part of a year or more (there are ~260 days in a 'working year') to recycle PODD's inventory to cash, I'd like to see this number creeping down over time as it books more sales and rotates inventory/unit sales into cash receipts. Right now I see this as a headwind.

Figure 2.

BIG Insights

Also, there was a $7mm headwind linked to 1) increased sales returns for Omnipod DASH, and 2) the Classic Omnipod, as pharmacies continue transitioning their inventory to Omnipod 5. This is persistent—as long as there are patients to convert from legacy pumps over to Omnipod 5, the transition will be in situ. However, the influence of the pharmacy channel remains a distinct advantage in my opinion. Mainly because the pharmacy route brought in >90% of U.S. volumes during Q2.

Moving down the P&L, it brought the $396.5mm in revenue to 66.8% gross, a 320bps decompression at the margin YoY. It pulled this operating income of $31.1mm from a loss of $26.7mm last year.

PODD's H1 growth numbers from 2018–2023 are observed in Figure 3. It has compounded its Omnipod segment at nearly 30% YoY across this time, adding $522.8mm in additional revenues in the 5 years. The question one has to answer, is, can PODD continue this pace of 30% growth moving forward? Management projects ~25% growth at the top line for 2023, with U.S. Omnipod revenues tipped to hit 36% growth on last year's numbers. We will see in FY'24 and beyond.

Figure 3.

Sources: BIG Insights, Company filings

Capital productivity and economic profitability

Profitability, and its equivalent, productivity, are best measured when scaled by capital and/or asset growth over time. This is a distinct differentiation from the financial results posted each quarter. As an investor, you're marking your own cash against 1) the net asset value of a company, and 2) the earnings power—or profits—earned on this NAV. If [in theory] we, the shareholders, 'own' the capital tied up in a business, we want to know what profits these assets produce, in order to gauge investment value.

Figure 4 exhibits the gross return recycled back on PODD's asset growth over the past 2.5 years. It has grown total assets by $513mm since Q4 2020 to $2.38Bn last period. On this, it returned $0.38 in gross for every $1 deployed into these assets last quarter, a $0.07 or 22% incremental increase (TTM values).

Figure 4.

BIG Insights

A wise investor once told me "never assume, Zach". But with PODD's operating model, I'd at least expect it to have either a cost differentiation or cost leadership strategy to expand the profitability of the business. Consider the following points:

The former involves growing post-tax profits at the margin by selling to the market at higher prices than competitors. If the product is in high demand and superior vs. peers, this is achievable. The latter increases profits by pricing the company's offerings at a lower point than the rest of the industry. It is seen through capital efficiency, and a high turnover of invested capital (including inventories).

As noted in Figure 5, PODD displays neither component (see: invested capital turnover and post-tax margin, at the bottom). It clipped $75mm in trailing post-tax earnings. But it took $1.79Bn of capital employed in the business to achieve this. Consequently, the company earns ~4—5% on average on $1.75Bn of capital deployed (TTM values), far below what shareholders require to create economic value. I define this as a return on the owner's capital—i.e., total capital deployed by the company into generating sales and income—above the long-term market return on capital (12% in this analysis).

Therefore, no matter what per cent of earnings PODD recycles back into growing its operations, it will never create shareholder value when earning just 4–5% on capital deployed in the business. For the 12 months to Q2 FY'23, it reinvested 66% of its after-tax profits to grow. It produced $75mm on the $1.75Bn of capital deployed, 4.3% return on capital. The rate at which PODD compounded its intrinsic value was, therefore, just 2.8% (0.04x0.66 = 0.028). The economic earnings thus produced—those earnings above the 12% hurdle rate—came to a loss of $135mm, therefore ((0.043–0.12)x1,749.2 = –134.9). Each of these findings supports a neutral view in my opinion.

Figure 5.

Sources: BIG Insights, Company filings

Valuation and conclusion

PODD sells at borderline offensive multiples, even with the sharp drawdown in its market value since August. It sells at 131x forward earnings, 63x forward EBITDA and 27x net asset value. Based on these prices, the questions you have to ask yourself, are twofold.

Are you prepared to:

Pay $131 for every $1 in future earnings to buy PODD today? (assuming no earnings growth, that's a payback period of 131 years by the way); Would you pay $27 in market value for every $1 of PODD's net asset value?

PODD's earnings power and propensity to grow net assets were outlined in Figure 5, and the economics weren't attractive in my opinion. Compounding earnings at an average negative spread of ~8 points from a 12% required rate of return is not attractive. Reinvesting ~66% of TTM profits at these rates is not attractive. Requiring $1.75Bn employed into fixed and intangible assets to earn $75mm in the TTM is not attractive.

Therefore, my firm answer to questions (1) and (2) above is "no". For one, I cannot advocate any intelligent investor to pay these absurd prices. For seconds, the value isn't there anyway, on my examination. I believe PODD is worth around $19—$19.5Bn in market value, or $272–$279/share. You can see PODD's market value snaking around my implied estimates of value below, reverting to the mean both to the upside and downside over time. Critically, the model does not spit out a jump in intrinsic value beyond the $ 19.5Bn mark, further supporting a neutral view.

Figure 6.

Sources: BIG Estimates, Price line is retrieved from Seeking Alpha.

In short, PODD is a classic example of where financial growth does not equate to growth in shareholder value. The continued gain in sales and earnings only consumes more capital to do so, without producing attractive profits on the higher asset density. Thus, it takes the intelligent investor only one look at PODD's ability to convert its asset values into profits and then cash to spin off to its shareholders, and recognize the potential issues. The market has been receptive to these factors in my view and is no longer putting up with the firm's lack of economic value-added. Financial growth is one thing, expansion in profitability scaled by asset growth is another. Looking at the latter, I revise my rating on PODD to a hold.