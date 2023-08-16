Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British Land: Headwinds Make The Company Unattractive

Aug. 16, 2023 10:24 PM ETBritish Land Company Plc (BTLCY)BRLAF
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • British Land faces challenges from Brexit, e-commerce, working-from-home trends, and economic conditions, resulting in a decline in rental income and property value.
  • The company's high debt is manageable due to low loan-to-value and negative real rates, but rising interest rates may impact equity value and financing costs.
  • Despite owning valuable assets and having a diversified portfolio, British Land's current position is unattractive due to short-term headwinds and poor rental income growth.
  • We do not see immediate potential for value creation, either through dividends or share price appreciation.
Suburban streets, farmland vista

fotoVoyager/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Brexit, e-commerce, working-from-home, and economic conditions are acting as a drag on BL's performance. We are concerned that the company faces a continued decline.
  • BL is highly indebted but we are not too

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

