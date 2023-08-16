Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 9:33 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140K Followers

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rachel White - Vice President of Investor Relations

Raul Villar - Chief Executive Officer

Adam Ante - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arti Vula - JP Morgan

Kevin Kumar - Goldman Sachs

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Bhavin Shah - Deutsche Bank

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Michael Rackers - Needham

Brad Reback - Stifel

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Steve Enders - Citi

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Jackson Ader - MoffettNathanson

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Owen Hobbs - JMP Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Paycor's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instruction] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rachel White, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Rachel White

Good afternoon and welcome to Paycor’s earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended on June 30. On the call with me today Raul Villar, Jr., Paycor’s Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Ante, Paycor’s Chief Financial Officer. Our financial results can be found in our press release issued today, which is available on the investor relations section of our website. Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website following the conclusion of the call.

Statements made in this call include forward-looking statements related to our financial results, products, customer demand, operations, and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.