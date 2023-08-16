Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Privia Health: Unit Economics Stretching Higher At Qualified Growth Rates (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 16, 2023 10:55 PM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • Privia Health Group, Inc. shows growth in key business metrics and can unlock risk capital for equity investors this year.
  • Q2 financials demonstrate top-line growth, gross margins, and critical unit economics.
  • The company's asset-light business model drives economic value and supports an upside view on market value in my view.
  • Net-net, revise to buy.

Wall Street New York City

aluxum

Investment briefing

After extensively reviewing the investment case for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) findings corroborate a revised buy rating in my view. Following the September FY'22 publication on PRVA, several pointers suggest the company can unlock

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.06K Followers
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.