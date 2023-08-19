Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

BABA Reported A Smashing FQ1'24 Performance - Well-Exceeding Expectations

We previously covered Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in July 2023, discussing the stock's suitability for swing trades, since the ongoing geopolitical crossfire between the US and China made it unlikely for it to regain international investors' confidence in the near term.

For now, BABA has reported a smashing FQ1'24 performance, with overall revenues of RMB 234.2B (+12.4% QoQ/ +13.9% YoY) or the equivalent of $32.29B, and accelerating GAAP EPADS of RMB 13.30 (+47.7% QoQ/ +56.9% YoY) or the equivalent EPS of $1.83.

Much of the profitability tailwind is attributed to the tech company's streamlined operating expenses of RMB 47.28B (-9.4% QoQ/ -7.2% YoY), down drastically by -21.2% from its peak expenses of RMB 60B in FQ3'23. This is thanks to the management team's cost optimization and improved monetization strategies over the past few quarters.

These efforts have directly contributed to BABA's expanded operating margins of 19% in the latest quarter (+10.2 points QoQ/ +6.9 YoY), nearing its pre-pandemic margins of 18.7% in FY2020 (CY2019).

Most importantly, BABA's top/ bottom line driver, Taobao and Tmall Group, has reported excellent growth in domestic revenues to RMB 114.95B (+12.1% YoY) and EBITA to RMB49.31B (+9% YoY) in FQ1'24. This is compared to the previous FQ1'23 revenues of RMB102.51B (-1.4% YoY) and EBITA of RMB45.21B (-14.2% YoY).

Its international e-commerce performance is highly promising as well, with expanding revenues to RMB 22.12B (+40.7% YoY) in the latest quarter, compared to a year ago at RMB 15.72B (+1.6% YoY). The robust e-commerce growth has also been reported by Amazon (AMZN) and MercadoLibre (MELI), despite the peak recessionary fears and elevated interest rate environment.

While we have been previously hopeful about BABA's performance in the cloud segment, it appears that its turnaround has been slower for now, with stagnant YoY revenues at RMB 25.12B (+4.1% YoY) in FQ1'24.

However, with the boom in generative AI and its leading domestic share of 34% in the cloud market, we may see a renewed growth in its top-line for so long that regulations remain supportive.

It is also important to highlight that BABA has been able to grow the Cloud segment's profitability drastically to EBITA of RMB 387M (+105.8% YoY) by the latest quarter, with things likely to further improve thanks to its cost optimization efforts thus far.

BABA's Valuations And Stock Potential Are Still Impacted By Geopolitical Discounts

Nonetheless, despite the promising recovery of China's e-commerce market, amongst others, all of which have directly contributed to BABA's outstanding results in the latest quarter, it appears that there is no way of pleasing Mr. Market for now.

On the one hand, most of the recent news released by the tech company have proved to be highly positive towards the company's top/ bottom line growth, while similarly moderating the regulatory headwinds through multiple spin offs.

On the other hand, the only thing not moving in the same direction is the market's pessimistic sentiment surrounding Chinese ADRs, with the BABA stock also returning much of its gains over the past few days despite the impressive FQ1'24 results.

The lack of bullish support has naturally resulted in its depressed stock prices and valuations, with the multiple pull factors failing to convince the bears and the stock likely to return to its previous trading range of between $80 and $100 in the near term.

This pattern corroborated with my previous investment thesis that the BABA stock is suitable for those looking for swing trades, with Mr. Market still unwilling to reward the stock with its well-deserved premium.

For now, BABA still trades at impacted valuations, with NTM EV/ Revenues of 1.55x, NTM Market Cap/ FCF of 9.19x, and NTM P/E of 10.59x, against 1Y mean of 1.56x/ 12.64x/ 10.80x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 8.26x/ 25.61x/ 28.42x, respectively.

The discount in its valuations is highly apparent indeed, compared to its direct peers such as AMZN at NTM Market Cap/ FCF of 24.19x/ NTM P/E of 58.90x, MELI at 22.43x/ 50.66x, and the sector median of 18.54x/ 19.52x, respectively.

This is despite BABA's annualized FQ1'24 Free Cash Flow generation of RMB 156.32B, or the equivalent of $21.56B (+1,414% QoQ/ +74.2% YoY).

The rich FCF margins of 16.4% (+17.8 points QoQ/ +5.7 YoY) has allowed the tech company to embark on an ambitious $17.47B of share repurchases over the past three quarters as well, while retiring 69M of shares, or the equivalent of 2.6% of its float.

This feat is impressive indeed, exceeding AMZN's annualized FCF of $20.08B/ FCF margins of 3.7% and MELI's at $5.16B/ 38% in the latest quarter, suggesting that the BABA stock's full potential has been depressed by the uncertain geopolitical issues.

So, Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

As a result, while we may still rate the BABA stock as a Buy, there is no specific entry point to this rating, depending on individual investors' dollar cost averages and risk tolerance.

Most importantly, the market sentiments surrounding Chinese ADRs remains mixed, with recovery likely being prolonged depending on the political climate.

However, we maintain our belief that fortune favors the brave, and that (almost) everything comes to he who waits. Therefore, investors with a long-term investing trajectory may still add BABA, especially given the excellent FQ1'24 performance and spin off tailwinds in the intermediate term.