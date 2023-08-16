Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Housing Market In Gridlock, With Risks Emerging

Aug. 16, 2023 11:29 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • Today's Mortgage Bankers Association data shows the average 30Y fixed rate mortgage agreed last week came in at 7.16%, matching the high hit on 21 October last year.
  • The average mortgage taken out for a purchase last week was $417,200, which at 7.16% works out at a monthly payment of $2,820.
  • US industrial production provides another upside data surprise, but again with hefty downward revisions and is completely contradicting the ISM manufacturing report which indicates the sector has contracted for nine straight months.

Real estate investing concept. American dollar, cash or housing. Keys close-up

MaslovMax

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

Mortgage rates at 22-year highs

Today's Mortgage Bankers Association data shows the average 30Y fixed rate mortgage agreed last week came in at 7.16%, matching the high hit on 21 October last year. The

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.12K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.