A Tough Year

Dollar General (NYSE:DG), the largest discount retailer in America by store count with 19,294 stores as of the last reporting period, has long enjoyed a comfortable place in the minds of investors. With an enormous footprint and operating leverage, the business model of Dollar General has generally resonated well with shareholders who see its business as recession-proof: it has a built-in base of users who will shop there either because it is the most economical option (or the only geographic option available), and during hard times shoppers who would normally frequent higher-end retailers will trade down to Dollar General and take advantage of lower prices.

Koyfin

Up until a few months ago, that thinking was generally considered bulletproof. On a total return basis for five years, Dollar General's stock handily outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis, generating as much as a 160% return for investors over the five-year time horizon in 2022.

2023, however, has not been so kind. The company has missed sales estimates for its previous two quarters, with a miss of $118 million in its quarter ending April 30, 2023. In that quarter, the company also issued disappointing guidance--Dollar General is not expected to buy back any shares of its stock in 2023 (after repurchasing a whopping $2.7 billion in the last fiscal year), modestly reduced its plans for new real estate projects and store openings, higher interest costs on its debt, and weakness with its core consumer.

On this bundle of bad news, the stock fell by almost 20%.

At this point we have to ask whether Dollar General has now fallen squarely into the realm of the value stock, and whether or not now presents a compelling opportunity for investors.

Let's dive in.

Valuation & Comps

We'll begin with a discussion of Dollar Tree's current forward price to earnings and EV/EBITDA valuation (which we view as a function of how attractive the business would be to a potential buyer).

Koyfin

Using a five year horizon, we can see that Dollar General hasn't really fallen out of its historical range for valuation, with a current forward P/E estimate of 16x and an EV/EBITDA of 13x. This is, we note, a bit cheaper than the valuation levels of its rival Dollar Tree (DLTR), which as of this writing trades at 23x and 14.7x, respectively.

Investors thinking that the relative cheapness of Dollar General compared to its main rival, however, should take a quick breather, since comparing the balance sheets of the two companies reveals that Dollar General carries a significantly higher amount of leverage than Dollar Tree.

Koyfin

As can be seen above, Dollar General's total debt to equity has been on the rise over the years, and currently sits at 303%, while Dollar Tree's debt to equity has moved slowly downward over the same time frame to 114%.

Of course, in a low interest rate environment, levering up can make sense. If it costs close to nothing to borrow money and if you can generate a return on capital in the high single digits (as Dollar General historically has), then it makes sense to borrow. The problems with chickens, however, is that they eventually come home to roost.

In the first quarter of 2023, Dollar General's interest expense rose 103% from $39 million to $83 million year-over-year. The company also made an interesting move in the quarter by drawing $250 million from its 364-day revolving account.

Company Filings

While we cannot be certain as the rationale for the maneuver, we have reason to think that management drew on the line in order to reduce interest costs associated with other types of borrowing.

For reference, investment banks generally offer companies revolving facilities as something of a loss leader--extending the possibility of rainy day credit at very low rates (usually under prevailing market rates, as evidenced by Dollar General's 1.015% adjusted SOFR rate on its revolver) in order to strengthen the business relationship for future transactions.

By pulling the trigger on $250 million in its revolver (normally only done in emergencies), management, we think, is attempting to reduce its interest rate costs.

Looking Ahead

It is quite possible, in our minds, that Dollar General could post a surprising beat in its upcoming Q2 earnings (currently set to be announced on August 23rd). We think that a beat here could be driven not necessarily by sales, but by something as mundane as accounting.

Dollar General utilizes LIFO (Last In First Out) accounting, as opposed to FIFO (First In First Out). This values cost of goods sold at the latest price the company has paid for its inventory, as opposed to reporting COGS with the oldest inventory price on its books.

This has a few interesting trade-offs--in a deflationary environment (which prior to 2022 was pretty much the norm for the sort of merchandise Dollar Tree stocks), valuing your COGS at the latest inventory purchase prices means that COGS seem lower since your oldest inventory was the priciest. In an inflationary environment, however, the opposite effect takes hold, since your most recently purchased inventory is more costly.

In the course of the last year, inflation has fallen from 9% to 3%, roughly. These latest reports are--in our opinion--likely to impact Dollar General's inventory cost and, therefore, COGS in a positive manner.

The Bottom Line

Dollar General has had a rocky 2023--from inflation to issues with its core consumer, the company has faced a number of headwinds. Despite management's previous guidance, however, it is not impossible in our view that things could be revised upward as inflation moderates and the company is able to improve its business outlook. Main risks to our thesis include a possible recession as well as continually rising interest rates, which could squeeze Dollar General's margins further as borrowing costs rise.