Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Partners Value Investments: Illiquid Mini-Brookfield With Buyback Accretion, Leverage, Tax Efficiency

Value Vault profile picture
Value Vault
408 Followers

Summary

  • Partners Value Investments is an obscure holding company that provides control over the Brookfield corporate structure for senior partners.
  • PVF is undervalued by 15% compared to its Brookfield holdings at market price. However, its main holding itself is undervalued by 50% according to my analysis.
  • PVF has been buying back shares and issuing new preferred equity recently, resulting in an annual per share accretion of around 1.5%.
Money growth

PM Images

I have tracked Partners Value Investments (TSXV:PVF.UN:CA) (OTC:PVVLF) for the last 2 years and kept a reasonably detailed model. PVF is a very obscure company sitting atop Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management. The purpose of the vehicle is

This article was written by

Value Vault profile picture
Value Vault
408 Followers
Generalist. I prefer fishing in out-of-favor sectors and/or geographies. Not only do those ponds have lower valuations in aggregate, they tend to be less efficient as well. A double advantage for stock pickers. Belgium based. My CFA credentials expired because I'm cheap.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PVF.UN:CA, BN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.