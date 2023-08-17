Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States and internationally. We have started coverage on the firm in August 2022 with a neutral view, and we have maintained this ever since. In this time frame SWK returned -1.9% compared to the roughly 5% increase of the broader market.

Rating history (Author)

The aim of today's article is to take a look at the latest quarterly earnings results and assess whether our previously established "hold" rating is still valid. To do so, first we have to look back a bit and remind ourselves, why we have rated SWK's stock as a "hold" in the first place. Our primary arguments have been:

Elevated inflation rates coupled with elevated interest rates and low consumer confidence levels may have a severe impact on SWK's financial performance

These headwinds may be (partially) offset by the firm's strategic initiatives related to cost reduction and efficiency improvements

The firm has a strong track record of paying safe and sustainable dividends, which might be attractive for dividend- and dividend growth investors

Company specific risks, especially to inventory management, need to be addressed

Now, let us see, how the Q2 earnings results align with our previous expectations and what we may expect going forward based on these latest figures.

Q2 earnings

Income statement

Let us start our discussion by looking at the firm's income statement, which contain important line items that can guide us to gauge demand, costs and eventually profitability.

Income statement (SWK)

The firm's revenue in the second quarter has decline by about 5% year-over-year. At the same time, cost of goods sold as well as interest expenses have increased, but they have been partially offset by the decrease in SG&A expenses and lower restructuring charges. Important to note here that while the gross margin has declined YoY, the firm has achieved two consecutive quarters of gross margin expansion, which is a promising sign.

The primary reasons for the declining revenue have been the:

Lower Consumer Outdoor and DIY Volume

Oil & Gas Business Divestiture

As discussed in our previous writings, we believe that the consumer confidence is an important driver that shapes the demand for SWK's durable, discretionary products. While in Q1 this reading has been trending down, in Q2 it has gone through a substantial improvement. As consumer confidence is often treated as a leading economic indicator, we believe that due to the higher confidence, SWK may see an increased demand for its products in the coming quarters.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

Further, we are expecting also improvements on the cost side, as the firm is progressing with its strategic initiatives. Management has provided the following comments on costs, demand, progress of initiatives and inventory:

We continued to make significant progress against our strategic business transformation in the second quarter highlighted by strong execution against our cost savings program, continued inventory reduction, sequential gross margin improvement and numerous advances in our supply chain optimization initiative. While the operating backdrop remains dynamic with some underlying consumer softness, we continue to see strong demand in the professional construction, automotive and aerospace markets as well as further stabilization across global supply chains.

A more detailed comment has been also made about the progress of the strategic initiatives, which is quite positive:

Year-to-date, the Company is ahead of plan and achieved $460 million of pre-tax run-rate savings from lower headcount, indirect spend reductions and the supply chain transformation.

While SWK's net earnings attributable to common shareholders has come in much higher than a year ago, it is driven by income taxes on continuing operations, which we do not treat as a sustainable, reoccurring source of EPS growth. Further, if we look at the numbers year-to-date, we can see that SWK has actually lost -$0.07 per share, compared to the $1.75 earnings in the previous year.

Balance sheet

On the balance sheet, one of the important items to focus on is the inventory. We, and also management, has been addressing the need to reduce inventory levels as they have been staying elevated for a considerable period of time. We can see that SWK is actively working towards bringing this number down, and they have shown some improvement compared to the prior year.

Balance sheet (SWK)

"Inventory at the end of the quarter was $5.3 billion, down approximately $375 million from the prior quarter and $1.4 billion over the last twelve months as the Company continued benefiting from improving supply chain conditions and planned production curtailments."

The following chart gives a more complete picture and understanding of how inventory levels have actually developed over the past five years. We can see that there is still a long way to go, if the firm wants to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

All in all, the risks related to high inventory levels still exist. We have previously mentioned about the potential need for deep discount to get rid of excess inventory, which may hurt the bottom line results. We have also pointed out our concerns about inventory becoming obsolete. While the picture looks somewhat better than in early 2023, we would like to see this trend continue.

Another line item, which is important to look at is the accounts receivable. This item can give us an indication of artificial inflation of the sales figures.

Normally, we like to see accounts receivable increasing at the same pace as revenue. In the past quarters, however, it has not been the case for SWK. Accounts receivable growth has far outpaced revenue growth. This could mean that the firm is selling more on credit by offering better terms, in order to bring forward demand from future periods. This can lead to a negative impact on future demand.

Data by YCharts

This is a metric that definitely needs to be monitored further to assess how it may impact the company's growth in the long term.

Conclusions

Sales have declined by about 5% year-over-year, primarily driven by the lower demand for SWK's products and the business divestitures. Looking forward, the improved consumer confidence may have a positive impact on the demand for the firm's goods.

The firm has been progressing well with its strategic initiatives to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Two consecutive quarters of gross margin expansions have been achieved although the gross margin is still down year-over-year.

Inventory reduction has also progressed, which is a good sign. At the same time, accounts receivable have been growing at a much faster pace than revenue, potentially indicating an artificial inflation of the sales figures.

All in all, we currently do not see a justification for upgrading the stock to "buy". We would like to see the positive impacts of the strategic initiatives materialize further to be more confidence in the firm.

From a valuation perspective, we believe that the firm's 5YR historic averages could help us gauge what share price may be justified in the upcoming quarters based on the estimated earnings.

Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha) Earnings estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Consensus earnings estimates (non-GAAP) are $4.75 per share for 2024. Applying a 24.3x on these earnings results in a price target of $115 per share, which would be a 27% upside from the current side. But as we mentioned earlier, these earnings estimates are highly dependent on the successful implementation of the strategic initiatives. The lower end of the analyst earnings estimate range is $3.5 per share. In this case the justified share price would be about $85, which is slightly below the current market value. In order to upgrade our rating to a "buy" from a valuation point of view, we would like to see the stock price coming down to the high 70's.

For these reasons, we maintain our "hold" rating.