Crestwood Equity To Become Part Of Energy Transfer Empire

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • Crestwood Equity announces acquisition by Energy Transfer at an enterprise value of $7.1 billion.
  • The deal is an all-equity deal with an exchange ratio of 2.07x and no premium.
  • This is a good deal for CEQP unitholders, who get to upgrade their assets with no tax consequences.
Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

I’ve written positively on Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP) and its preferred shares (NYSE:CEQP.P) a few times. Today, the company announced that it would be acquired by Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). The stock has returned about 9%, including distributions, since

This article was written by

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEQP, ET, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

I
Investing-4-Dividends
Today, 3:18 AM
Comments (100)
Are there any tax consequences out of this? Also, based on market price, a ratio of 2.07 shares of ET for each CEQP seems to be less than what CEQP market price is today!! How can that only be good price?
K
KeepEmotionsOut
Today, 3:21 AM
Premium
Comments (266)
@Investing-4-Dividends anticipated ET price appreciation will be incurred on 2.07x converted units as well.
This is optimal possibility & inverse is only possible if ET price goes down which has lesser probability though not impossible.
I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 3:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (788)
I am long ET for several years. Seems like a good acquisition to me.

Thanks for the write-up and knowledge sharing.
barrashee profile picture
barrashee
Today, 3:09 AM
Comments (506)
Any idea what will happen to CEQPP?
