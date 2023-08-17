Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Expedia Seems Undervalued: Travel To Regain The Past Highs (Technical Analysis)

Aug. 17, 2023 4:02 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)MA, WMT
Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
857 Followers

Summary

  • Expedia's fundamental performance has shown strong recovery, with a healthy profit and significant reduction in debt.
  • The company has experienced growth in revenues, loyalty customers, and active app users, with double-digit growth expected for 2023.
  • Regression models indicate that Expedia is heavily undervalued, with significant discrepancies between current valuation multiples and predicted values.

Family going to hotel room with luggage.

Dimensions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

This article presents my view on Expedia's (NASDAQ:EXPE) strong recovery post-pandemics and my opinion that the stock is undervalued according to the valuation exercise based on regression models. The Buy recommendation is concurred

This article was written by

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
857 Followers
I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! Passed CFA Level II. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EXPE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.