Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JD.com: The Resilience Of China's Affluent Consumers

Aug. 17, 2023 4:22 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
726 Followers

Summary

  • This investment approach leans more towards contrarian views than following trends.
  • JD.com reported Q2 2023 revenue growth of 7.6% and strong profitability. Its valuation is attractive at the current level through either P/FCF or DCF model.
  • Regulatory risks for investing in Chinese ADRs like JD.com appear manageable due to political considerations and China's reliance on US capital and expertise.
  • China's affluent consumer base remains resilient, as seen in strong sales of Apple, Tesla, and luxury brands, providing growth opportunities for JD.com.

Portrait of smiling young Asian woman having fun and enjoying food and drinks in party with friends

AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Q2 Results Highlight Growth and Profitability

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reported Q2 2023 revenue growth of 7.6%, accelerating from 1.4% growth in Q1 2023. This was driven by strong 30% growth in services revenues. Non-GAAP operating income grew 50% year-over-year, decelerating from 68% growth in

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
726 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.