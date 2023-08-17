AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Q2 Results Highlight Growth and Profitability

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reported Q2 2023 revenue growth of 7.6%, accelerating from 1.4% growth in Q1 2023. This was driven by strong 30% growth in services revenues. Non-GAAP operating income grew 50% year-over-year, decelerating from 68% growth in Q1. JD saw high double-digit growth in average spending per active user (GMV). JD Plus membership continued growing by over 20% year-over-year. Over the last twelve months, JD generated a free cash flow of $4.6 billion, up 21% year-over-year, implying an attractive P/FCF multiple of 12.2x. According to management, despite the slow macro environment, JD was growing its market share. The re-acceleration in top-line growth along with solid profitability expansion and robust free cash flow generation make JD an appealing investment at current valuations.

We believe the present undervaluation of JD.com is due to prevailing negative perceptions about the China market. Despite this, the company's operations remain robust and its financials back its strong performance. In this article, we will address the concerns surrounding the China market.

Country Risks Appear Manageable

We acknowledge concerns among US investors regarding investing in Chinese ADRs. However, we believe the resulting pessimistic sentiment has created an attractive opportunity in JD stock for the following 2 reasons:

Political considerations support maintaining JD's US listing:

Delisting Chinese companies is not the best option for the US interests. Mature capital markets are a key American strength, underpinned by its legal system. Reliance on US markets by Chinese firms enhances this competitive advantage, as China lacks the legal infrastructure to attract equivalent investor trust. The US stance favors engagement over decoupling with China. US companies willingly outsource to China while controlling critical IP and branding. This maximizes profits and bargaining power. The US benefits from maintaining contact with China as long as vital technology and consumer links are maintained.

Caution among US investors is understandable given limited visibility into China's strategy. However, it is in China's interests to maintain US listings as they rely on American capital and expertise to support development. Developed markets like the US and Hong Kong provide efficient capital China still lacks domestically. JD's domestic China focus limits national security concerns relative to others. E-commerce poses little threat or sensitivity, unlike strategic industries more prone to state intervention.

Affluent Chinese Consumers Remain Resilient

Second, despite macro concerns, China's affluent consumer base appears resilient. For example, in Q22023, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone sales in China recently surpassed the US for the first time to become their largest single market. Tesla (TSLA) also sold nearly 95,000 Model Y units in China, outpacing the ~84,000 sold in America. LVMH and Kering highlighted strong luxury demand from China as well.

This seems at odds with headlines about high leverage, real estate bubbles, and youth unemployment. How can discretionary purchases thrive in this environment?

The key lies in China's massive wealth gap, which exceeds many investors' perceptions. China's GDP per capita was only $12,500 in 2021, versus $70,248 in the US. By China's ex-prime minister, over 600 million Chinese earn less than 1000 RMB (~$136) per month. Only ~8-16% of the population has a college degree. Data shows 90% of Chinese earn less than 5000 RMB per month - the income tax threshold. So only ~100 million of China's 1.4 billion pay income tax.

While China's overall unemployment rate remains moderate at 5.3%, youth unemployment has climbed to a record high of around 20%. The discontinuation of official youth jobless rate reporting suggests the problem may be worsening. However, this primarily impacts lower-income groups rather than the affluent cohort.

High youth unemployment stems largely from the record high of 9.7 million college graduates this year combined with COVID-related disruptions. White-collar roles in technology and services catering to upper-income consumers have proven more resilient.

Therefore, while high youth unemployment deserves attention for its social impact, it may not represent a direct risk for brands targeting affluent consumers like JD.com.

This aligns with views that China has 400 million middle-class consumers - a population exceeding the entire US. The spending capacity of the upper crust appears intact based on Apple, Tesla, and luxury brands' results. However, the average Chinese consumer faces greater economic hardship. Recognizing this disparity provides perspective on conflicting China narratives.

Key Takeaways for US Investors

Focus on China's affluent consumer segment rather than the broader population. JD is well positioned for high-end middle-class shoppers versus Alibaba or Pinduodou (PDD). This affluent cohort will expand despite China's demographic trends, supported by rising college education penetration. Urban spending is increasingly skewed toward the top 14% of households, accounting for 56% of urban consumption. JD's target market still has strong growth tailwinds.

Chinese ADRs like JD embrace long-term thinking from exposure to US markets, unlike many domestic firms. For Chinese ADRs like JD.com, listing in the US doesn't just provide access to a broader pool of investors or increased capital. It also introduces them to a different business philosophy. This philosophy emphasizes transparency, corporate governance, and a focus on creating long-term shareholder value, which provides JD competitive advantage in terms of corporate culture. We believe investing in a company with a US corporate culture operating in the Chinese market and run by Chinese leadership represents an extremely disruptive model for investors.

With only a 2.1% retail share(calculated using JD's retail sales to total retail sales), JD has ample room for growth versus Alibaba's (BABA) 18%. Competition risk is muted as they disrupt the old economy. JD's accelerating revenue growth despite gloomier China outlooks confirms the decoupling of affluent consumers. This cohort appears resilient.

More on Macroeconomic Risks

Debt Burdens Pose Manageable Risks

China's non-residential debt to GDP ratio has climbed over 250%, raising concerns. However, other areas provide offsets:

Government debt to GDP is only 52%, leaving stimulus capacity. Household debt is a moderate 63% of GDP, limiting downside risk to consumption. Authorities are cutting rates and pursuing targeted stimulus, though some economists argue for an even more aggressive policy response. The relatively healthy position of government and consumer balance sheets provides important buffers. There is further room for counter-cyclical policies to be deployed.

China's debt to GDP ratio by sectors (China government)

While risks from the high corporate debt burden shouldn't be dismissed, the low leverage of other key sectors suggests it is manageable. The stimulus can be increased if needed.

Moreover, the affluent consumer cohort targeted by JD.com faces less exposure to a potential downturn. Their balance sheets and spending power appear solid.

In essence, concerns regarding local government and corporate debt levels in China deserve monitoring. However, the resilience of households, particularly upper-income groups, helps mitigate the macro impact. We believe China retains policy flexibility to maintain economic stability.

Valuation Analysis Supports Upside

Our DCF model suggests a meaningful upside for JD based on the following assumptions:

Base Case:

3% revenue CAGR long term.

Maintain current 3% free cash flow margin and 11% WACC.

Results in 33% potential upside.

Sensitivity test (LEL)

Key drivers are continued top-line expansion, either through modest growth or more substantial gains in retail share. Maintaining current profitability could allow substantial multiple expansions even with conservative growth.

Bull Case:

10-year revenue CAGR of 7%. Increase retail penetration from 2.1% to 5%.

3% terminal growth rate and 11% WACC.

Implies 88% potential upside.

Sensitivity test (LEL)

The bull case demonstrates the potential if JD can execute on capturing greater consumer wallet share in China's enormous retail market over the next decade.

Observations on Valuation Assumptions

Here are our two observations regarding the DCF assumptions:

WACC is lower than expected

Our WACC of 11% for JD is only slightly higher than the 10% we used for Amazon. Lower Chinese interest rates offset some of the country's risk premium versus the US. While we may still be underestimating risks, China's rate cuts benefit investors via a lower discount rate.

US Capital Market Continues to Value Chinese ADRs

Despite being undervalued, our JD DCF does not imply severely distressed valuations. This suggests the US market is still fairly efficient, not totally driven by sentiment. We see room for more positive revaluation as macro fears subside, JD's execution becomes clear, and data emerges on resilient spending among affluent Chinese consumers.

Diversification for US Investors

With US stocks increasingly expensive, investors are seeking greater diversification. Asia stands out as a region with more attractive valuations and growth potential. For example, Warren Buffett's recent investments in Japanese firms reflect a desire to look beyond US borders.

Our thesis is that allocating a portion to Chinese consumer stocks can provide balance as US multiples rise while capitalizing on temporarily inefficient pricing. The affluent cohort in China offers a diversifying source of growth for US-heavy portfolios.

However, investing in China requires an elevated risk tolerance given regulatory uncertainties. Our aim is to objectively assess the risk-reward tradeoff rather than advocate blanket China exposure. For investors comfortable with the nuances, JD provides selective exposure to an underappreciated aspect of China's outlook - the resilient upper-middle class.

Conclusion

JD offers an attractive risk-reward for investors willing to look past prevailing China concerns. Q2 results highlight strong growth and profitability trends. Regulatory and listing risks appear overblown given mutual interests between the US and China. JD's affluent consumer focus insulates it from broader economic challenges, and valuations remain undemanding.

For US investors, JD provides selective exposure to the resilient upper-middle-class consumer in China. This diversifying growth angle is overlooked amid excessive macro pessimism. JD's US listing also instills positive governance and long-term focus relative to domestic peers.

In volatile times, gaining an edge requires looking beyond the headlines to identify disconnects between perception and reality. We believe JD represents such an opportunity - a quality business trading at a discount due to temporary negative sentiment. As macro clarity improves, fundamentals should regain relevance, allowing JD's potential to be realized.