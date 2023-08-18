Sentiment Speaks: An Alien Invasion Will Cause Gold To Soar
Summary
- Too many fallacies about the metals market are constantly being regurgitated by analysts and the media.
- History proves that metals are driven by market sentiment and not exogenous factors.
- We are approaching another bottoming in the complex.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Market Pinball Wizard. Learn More »
As many of you that follow my public articles likely know, I am an avid reader. And, from time to time, I will choose to read other public articles on various markets.
What truly burns my buns are articles that present market fallacies as the basis for their "analysis." And, sadly, this is all too commonly seen in the metals complex.
So, just the other day, I read an article that called for a major rally in gold primarily due to an expectation of China invading Taiwan. And, to just add a cherry on top, they noted that if that did not cause gold to rally, then it will rally due to it being a safe haven during market volatility/declines, due to inflation, due to the Fed lowering interest rates, due to central bank buying of gold, etc. In other words, they simply threw the kitchen sink of reasons as to why gold is going to rally in their eyes.
Folks, these are outright fallacious drivers of gold. All anyone has to do is simply do a bit of historical research and they would stumble upon the truth. Yet, too many choose to proffer these fallacies and peddle them as "analysis."
Ben Franklin once noted:
"So convenient a thing it is to be a reasonable creature, since it enables one to find or to make a reason for everything one has a mind to do."
So, if someone is bullish on gold, then simply note you are bullish on gold. But, please do not insult me by providing reasons which history has shown to be outright fallacies. Let's start with this ridiculous fallacy that gold is a safe haven during times of market declines/volatility.
Since I do not have to re-create the wheel regarding this issue, I am simply going to link to an article I wrote years ago, which outlines historical facts regarding gold's "safe haven" status. And, no, it has not proven to be the safe haven that analysts and the media continually parrot.
Sentiment Speaks: Time To Buy Gold As A 'Safe Haven'
Let's now address the central bank buying fallacy. If one looks through history, we would see that the gold market has often (not always) topped when central banks were buying heavily, and has bottomed when central banks were large sellers. I know this sounds quite counter-intuitive, but the facts are the facts. And, again, here is an article I wrote some time ago which outlines those facts:
Why Is Central Bank Buying Of Gold So Important?
Let's now discuss the common theme of gold being an inflation hedge. Well, we all know we had the highest inflationary pressures we have seen for many decades during 2022. Yet, did anyone care to even look how gold reacted during that time? Since gold declined for the great majority of 2022, I think it has shattered the inflation hedge fallacy for anyone who is being intellectually honest.
Now comes my favorite discussion . . . and that is what happens when the Fed lowers interest rates. Well, I am going to take you back in time for about a decade. And, if we remember, not only was the Fed lowering rates at the time, they were engaging in Quantitative Easing. And, everyone, along with their mother, grandmother, and grandmother's dog were calling for gold to skyrocket during that Fed action. But, is that what happened?
Well, again, I am sorry to use historical facts to burst your bubble. During that time, gold had already begun its decline towards the $1,000 region we were expecting to see, and the rate declines did not even phase it. Yes, the historical facts suggest that not only did gold not rally while the Fed was lowering rates, but it was declining during that period of time.
Lastly, let's address this China/Taiwan issue. So, now I am going to challenge you all to do your own homework, as I am not going to spoon-feed this one to you. Go back and review many of the recent global issues we have seen over the last decade or two and see gold's reaction to those events. While most would assume that gold would consistently rise on these types of events, the historical facts paint a very different picture. So, good luck while you do your historical review.
At the end of the day, I am just so tired of seeing all these fallacies regurgitated time and again without even the slightest effort made into reviewing or presenting the historical evidentiary facts. And, I sincerely hope you begin to become a more discerning investor rather than simply buying into fallacious arguments as to what will drive gold in the future.
Truth be told, I am not saying that gold will not rally should China invade Taiwan later this year. But, the reason for the rally will not be due to the Chinese invasion. Rather, it will be due to the fact that gold is approaching an extreme in near-term negative sentiment which will cause it to turn in the opposite direction. It is just that simple.
And, industry professionals such as Doug Eberhardt have expressed their views about how well we have used our methods to identify the turns in the market while we have ignored all these fallacies:
"I can attest to your accuracy on actually buying both gold and silver from us as close to the bottom as one could. . . Your timing on buying the dips is uncanny Avi! People should be aware of this . . . Avi has the magic touch. Listen to him."
Also, I want to give you a quick update on a silver article I wrote a number of months ago. I will note that my larger degree perspective has not changed in silver. I still think we are setting up for a potentially parabolic rally, which should continue over the coming year or two.
In my last article, I expected silver to hold the 22.50 region (in the futures) and begin a rally. But, the rally that we saw made me suggest to subscribers to lighten up on their positions or to hedge their positions as we were moving through the 25 region. As I explained to them in real time (before the current decline began), the structure was not confidently suggestive of a break out being set up, and that another decline that could take us as deep as the 21 region had risen in probability.
As we now can see, the market took the more protracted pullback path, and it looks like silver can bottom out in the 21-22 region (September futures contract). It will likely be from this support region that the next rally can begin, and set up the potentially parabolic move I am expecting as I look out towards 2024.
In the meantime, I am going to prognosticate that the catalyst for the next silver and gold rally will likely be an alien invasion. I mean, it could have a better track record as a catalyst than all the fallacies constantly being presented by analysts and the media!?
Housekeeping Matters
If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" me.
Also, for those that are questioning why all comments (including mine) go through moderation, you can read here: Haters Are Gonna Hate - Until They Learn.
Lastly, I am traveling through Israel right now, so I have asked the editors to close the comments section until I return on August 22.
THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!
"The number of different markets, i.e., TLT, Metals, Oil, IWM, SPX etc.., that you have absolutely nailed over the years is legend."
“For me, this service was and is life changing. I’m nobody and come from nowhere (life hasn’t been kind to me). But the results from this service helped me to turn my life around.”
"Your ability to capture every twist and turn is truly remarkable."
"Avi, After 40 years of trading...I am convinced there is no better analysis than yours."
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long physical metals and various mining stocks.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.