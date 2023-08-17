Boston Seaport District from Fort Point DenisTangneyJr/iStock via Getty Images

There is one segment of banking that is sometimes under-covered but presents one of my favorite investing opportunities... custodian banks!

One of the big ones in this space is State Street (NYSE:STT), a pillar of the Boston financial district and one of the largest custodians in the world.

Back in May, I gave this bank a "buy" rating, and since then the share price went up 2.31%.

The question today is whether that rating will stand, and that is what we will answer in this analysis. Since my last rating, the company also released its Q2 earnings on July 14th.

Notable to mention about this firm, according to their website and for those readers less familiar with this bank, is that they are more than just a custodian. In fact, its State Street Global Advisors is the world's 4th largest asset manager. Its innovative platforms like State Street Alpha provide digital & data solutions across front/middle/back offices.

Unlike say a Bank of America (BAC) or Capital One (COF), State Street's clients are all essentially institutional and not the retail banking customer. Due to its scale and impact on markets, it was also included in the Financial Stability Board's 2022 list of global systematically critical banks.

At the same time, it is not the only shop in town so it too has to deal with the challenges of clients parking their assets elsewhere.

To get a "holistic" rating score of buy, sell, or hold, I break down my analysis into 5 categories: dividends, share price, valuation, earnings growth, & capital strength.

If I recommend the stock on at least 3 of these categories it gets a hold rating, and at least 4 will give it a buy rating. A score of less than 3 is a sell rating.

Dividends: Recommend

The dividend yield immediately gets my attention. As of Aug. 16th, a yield close to 4% certainly puts it on my watchlist of dividend quick-picks for my readers!

Not only that, but it has another ex-date coming up in late September, according to official data:

If you look at the table below, its dividend yield is actually almost 5% above its sector average. This is good news, making it competitive among peers.

A peer I would compare to, that is also a giant custodian bank, would be Bank of New York Mellon (BK), whose dividend yield is close at 3.78%.

In terms of income stability, this stock has shown steady quarterly payouts since 2020, without cuts and with steadily increasing dividend amounts, according to the table below.

I think this is a sign of committing excess cash back to shareholders, always a good sign at any bank of this size.

In terms of 5-year dividend growth trends, this bank has had a steady incline since 2018, another impressive data point to highlight:

I am convinced this stock should be recommended in the category of dividends and would make a great addition to a portfolio of dividend-oriented big bank stocks.

Share Price: Recommend

Here I will answer whether I think the current share price is a buy opportunity right now or not.

To do so, I pulled the YCharts with the last closing price as of the writing of this article, which was $69.56 in pre-market hours on Aug. 16th, trending below the 200-day simple moving average of $76.93 (orange line):

Since the real-time price during market hours may differ greatly from the one above, I consider this just a "framework" for thinking about my investing idea for this stock and thinking about it in terms of both potential return and potential risk /unrealized losses.

To simplify this process, I created the following two trade simulations, plugging in the above share price, moving average, and the quarterly dividend.

The first scenario assumes a 10% increase in the moving average in 1 year, while the second scenario assumes a 10% decrease in the current moving average in 1 year, which is my maximum risk tolerance.

In scenario 1, I bought a fictitious 10 shares today at the price above and held for 1 year, earned the full-year dividend income, and sold at 10% above the current SMA. In this simulation, I achieved a total return on capital of 25.62%. The two tax events that could occur are capital gains & dividend income, but that is beyond the scope of this article.

In scenario 2, the same as above but assume the sell price drops in a year to 10% below the current SMA, to $69.24. In this simulation, even though I have an unrealized capital loss the dividend income offsets it, so I still achieve a positive overall return on capital of 3.50%.

Because the current share price of $69.56 would be favorable in both scenarios, and the potential loss scenario is within my risk appetite, I would consider it a buying opportunity at this price.

The upper limit of a buy price would probably be somewhere under $81. As in the following simulation, if the current share price was $81 it could be unfavorable in the event the current SMA drops by 10%, it would create a negative total return of -11%, beyond my risk tolerance for loss. My target is a maximum unrealized loss of 10%.

Of course, the investing idea I describe assumes a 10% up or down move in the SMA after a year, and trading within that range. It is also a test with only 10 shares.

The actual course the moving average takes may differ greatly from this, and the gain/loss scenario could be more impactful when owning more shares, so please only consider this a simplified approach that may not suit everyone's portfolio goals.

Valuation: Recommend

In analyzing this stock's valuation, I will compare to the sector average but also to some key peers. For this, using official data, I will look at the forward P/E ratio and forward P/B ratio.

For starters, a 10.14x price to earnings is underneath its sector average and I think a reasonable valuation. However, I should point out that Bank of New York Mellon's 9.42x price to earnings is even more attractive, if you are comparing another large banking peer in this space.

In terms of price to book, State Street hits the proverbial nail on the head with a 1.0x forward price to book, which is over 4% below its sector average. That is impressive, as I was looking for a price to book somewhere between 0.90 and 1.0.

If you compare to a listed peer, and major asset manager, T. Rowe Price (TROW), their forward price to book of 2.68 is over 160% above average, so much more overvalued that State Street in this metric.

I would certainly recommend the category of valuation.

Earnings Growth: Recommend

I am looking for companies that show a trend of positive earnings growth across a year-over-year period for comparison.

When it comes to State Street, some improvements have been made it seems since my last rating. On the top line, net interest income has seen a pretty nice YoY growth after the last quarterly result. I would argue that this is driven by the tailwind of the high interest rate environment & Fed decisions that favor banks like this:

However, interest is not the only revenue source, and equally impressive is the YoY growth in non-interest income this bank has achieved:

Now, my favorite to talk about is net income growth, as a sign the firm is managing expenses well too. In this case, the YoY net income growth has been positive as well, and did better than the last time in May I talked about this bank after their Q1 results.

Here were relevant points from their Q2 earnings presentation:

EPS of $2.17, up 14% YoY • Total revenue of $3.1B, up 5% YoY, with fee revenue up 2% mainly reflecting higher Front office software and data revenue, securities finance, and other fee revenue primarily associated with a tax credit investment accounting change, and (NII) up 18%.

Also, since it was brought up in the comments section before, I agree it is important to mention assets under custody (AUC) and assets under management (AUM) since the firm makes a lot of money from looking after assets for others.

AUC/A of $39.6T at quarter-end; $1.2T of AUC/A onboarded in 2Q23; AUM of $3.8T at quarter-end, with net inflows of $38B across all 3 business lines (ETFs, Cash, Institutional).

I think that this firm is well positioned to continue to see earnings growth going forward, particularly due to a favorable interest-rate environment after recent Fed decisions, but also continuing flows into this firm, so it should be recommended for earnings growth.

Capital Strength: Recommend

I continue to recommend this bank as in past articles, on the basis of its capital strength and here are some key data points.

It has a solid CET1 ratio which is an important metric in global banks. Consider that its CEt1 is well above regulatory standards but also above the firm's own targets, even though it has seen a slight drop YoY:

The other key metric is liquidity coverage ratio, and this firm continues to exceed requirements:

Here are additional key points about their capital situation, according to their Q2 comments:

Returned ~$1.3B of capital in 2Q23 consisting of $1.05B of common share repurchases and $203M in common stock dividends – Announced a planned 10% increase to 3Q23 quarterly common stock dividend to $0.69 per share.

Further tailwind to this thesis was provided by CEO Ron O'Hanley in his quarterly earnings comments:

Our strong balance sheet and capital generation enabled us to return approximately $1.3 billion to shareholders through common share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter. We are also pleased by the results from this year's supervisory stress test, which once again confirm the resiliency and strength of our franchise.

The Fed's annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis Review (CCAR) was favorable for this bank. According to the company's June 30th press release:

State Street’s well-positioned balance sheet and strong capital position were highly resilient under the severely adverse economic conditions of the 2023 CCAR exam.

Therefore, a lot of evidence is there as to why this bank should be on someone's watchlist in terms of capital strength.

Rating Score: Strong Buy

Today this stock won in all 5 of my categories, giving it a "strong buy" rating which is a upgrade from my "buy" rating in May, and is more bullish than the consensus estimates below:

Risk to my Outlook: Earnings Miss

A risk to my bullish outlook on this stock is that it misses analyst estimates for Q3 earnings, and this causes a selloff right around that time, and bearish sentiment driving the price down.

For example, the firm missed Q1 analyst estimates by $0.12, as shown below:

Correlated to that miss is a significant price dip in mid-April, around the time of the earnings miss, sending the price well below the 200 day average:

My counterargument to that risk, however, would be that the firm beat on 3 out of the last 4 quarters, so a decent 75% success rate. Further, I think the valuations on this stock are so favorable, in addition to the dividend yield nearly 4% as I presented earlier, that the savvy investors will scoop up any dip even if it does occur, sending the price back up again past the moving average.

I don't foresee any long-term bearishness with this stock even if one earnings miss does occur for Q3, unless perhaps it is drastically below estimates.

Analysis Wrap Up

Here are the key points we went over today.

Today I upgraded my May rating on this stock from buy to "strong buy", more bullish than the consensus.

Positives: share price, dividend yield, valuation, capital strength, earnings growth.

Concluding thoughts:

My personal opinion is investors should give these custodian banks another chance, as they serve such a critical purpose to the global markets even if they are not the "hip & trendy" tech stock fresh out of Silicon Valley.

Fact is, they don't need angel investors or venture capital.. they are doing just fine for the last hundred years and thousands of clients are parking their assets with firms like this one.

At the same time, another thing to keep an eye on is how these firms harness the vast amount of data at their disposal, and find additional value they can provide to the market via this data, and trying to be innovative.

Going forward, I think big banking will be much more like big tech in the sense that they will be forced to constantly innovate, while at the same time sticking to the financial fundamentals & conservative risk management that kept them afloat in turbulent waters throughout the last century.