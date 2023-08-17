Conagra: Growing Dividends And Market Share
Summary
- Conagra Brands is now trading well within value range and pays a growing and well-covered dividend.
- The company has a strong portfolio of iconic and emerging food brands and has made progress in focusing on its core businesses.
- While there are some headwinds and risks, Conagra Brands is attractively priced with a solid brand lineup and potential for improvement in its fundamentals.
Market turbulence is not generally something that investors like, however, with volatility also comes opportunity. Plus, it's far better to be invested in value names when market sentiment is low, since cheaply priced value stocks theoretically have less to fall than high-priced growth stocks.
This brings me to Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), which I last covered here back in March of 2022, noting its modest growth at the time with an attractive valuation. It appears that the market hasn't agreed despite revenue continue to grow over the trailing 12 months, with the stock price declining by 14% since then. In this article, I discuss CAG from a fundamentals point of view and determine whether if the stock is attractive at the current price point, so let's get started.
Why CAG?
Conagra is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and is a leading-branded food company in North America. Its portfolio includes a number of iconic brands such as Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, and Slim Jim, as well as a number of emerging brands such as BOOMCHICKAPOP.
CAG has made solid progress in recent years since divesting its non-core brands and focusing on the strategic value of its remaining ones. CAG's revenue has been on an upward trajectory since 2018 from just over $7.5 billion to $12.3 billion over the trailing 12 months. It's also since built upon the momentum in 2020, during which consumers overwhelmingly avoided restaurants and dined at home, with revenue over coming a difficult from that year, as shown below. This includes organic revenue rising by 2.2% YoY during its recent fourth fiscal quarter (ended in May) and 6.6% YoY for the full fiscal year.
It's worth noting, however, that much of the most recent quarter's revenue growth was driven by a 9.9% price increase over the prior year, while volumes declined by 7.7%. CAG's ability to raise prices faster than its volume decline speaks to pricing power and a favorably price inelasticity. Importantly, the price increase has helped CAG to grow its adjusted gross margin by 216 bps to 27.0% in the latest reported quarter. As shown below, GM dipped last year and has since rebounded due to in part to price increases.
Nonetheless, the lack of top-line drivers may be why the stock is materially down over the past 6 months. An analyst from Morgan Stanley (MS) who follows CAG noted that her thesis predicated upon consumers increasing at-home consumption is not panning out, as reflected by the aforementioned decline in volumes, and that CAG has yet to experience an above-consensus recovery in gross margin. Other risks to CAG and the overall food products sector include commodity price volatility and potential for rising interest rates, which would increase CAG's cost of debt.
Despite these known and potential headwinds, management believes that the decline in demand may be temporary due to elevated travel. They also don't see an environment where competition is cutting prices and threatening margins. It also has a lineup of products in the frozen foods section, with 7 of the 10 largest brands in the space. As shown below, CAG's share of the frozen foods and snacks isle has gown consistently over the past 4 years.
While CAG's balance sheet is more leveraged than I'd like to see, management has made solid progress in its deleveraging efforts. This is reflected by net debt to EBITDA declining from 4.0x to 3.6x on a YoY basis, and management expects for leverage to be down to 3.4x over the next 12 months, and reach 3x by the end of fiscal 2026.
In the meantime, CAG has made dividends a priority, with the recent 6% increase to $1.40 annualized dividends. CAG's dividend is protected by a 48% payout ratio and with a forward yield of 4.7%, this sits at the highest over the past 10 years.
(Note: The following chart shows TTM yield. Forward yield is 4.7%)
Lastly, it appears that most of the risks are already baked into the current share price of $30 with a forward PE of 10.96, sitting well below its normal PE of 13.5, as shown below.
Analysts expect 4-9% annual EPS growth in the fiscal 2025-2027 range, and an as shown below, CAG scores an A grade for its forward PE ratio, which sits materially under the 18.65 sector median. Considering all the above, I don't think it's out of the question for CAG to regain a PE in the 12-14x range.
Investor Takeaway
Conagra Brands appears to be attractively priced at the current price point, with risks seemingly priced in. Despite some near-term headwinds, CAG has a solid brand lineup, growing market share in key segments, and pricing power. Plus, with a forward dividend yield of 4.7% and the recent dividend bump, investors are being paid to wait for the company's fundamentals to improve. As such, value investors may want to considering CAG at the current discounted price.
