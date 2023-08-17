FUNL: Trounced S&P 500 In The Past, Positioned Strongly Right Now

eranicle

CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF (BATS:FUNL) is an actively managed investment vehicle leveraging a complex multi-step strategy to create a portfolio of predominantly large-cap U.S.-listed equities. The proprietary strategy at its crux is indubitably powerful, as the fund not only beat the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD), which tracks its benchmark, but also outmaneuvered the market proxied with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), delivering a 2.64% higher total annualized return (September 2020–July 2023) despite a sizeable difference in fees, 50 bps vs. 3 bps.

There is ample evidence that the market is vulnerable to the revaluation of too-rich growth premia (hence, a too-small terminal interest rate priced in) once again, or something that I would call the trim of the excesses. A great deal of froth has been amassed in certain corners of the market, with, for instance, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) up 38.6% for the year, partly owing to AI beneficiaries becoming the cynosure of this value-agnostic rally. Optimists might point to inflation, the top trigger of last year's bear market, already far below its peak levels and creeping slowly but steadily to the 2% target. However, this target is yet to be reached.

Recently, we have seen the market reacting nervously to July retail sales data. The S&P 500 drifting down by 1.16% on August 15 might look odd and perplexing since the data clearly point to consumer sentiment remaining fully supportive of healthy economic expansion, as, for example, "core retail sales surprised by coming in at +1.0% M/M versus an anticipated fall of 0.3%." Hence, there was no reason to worry about corporate earnings. Interestingly, on August 16, the slide continued, with hawkish Fed minutes being the likely culprit.

The problem here is that it seems the market's focus has switched to the cost of capital (and interest rates) yet again. More specifically, the economy remains too resilient, too sturdy, and, consequently, capable of tolerating interest rates rising even higher from here to finally reach that 2% inflation milestone. So, due to this issue, I believe ETFs with higher earnings yields (ideally, with a pronounced value tilt), stronger quality, and adequate growth characteristics should be favored.

In this environment, I believe FUNL should fare much better than IVV owing to its stronger earnings yield (and overall slight value tilt), meaningful quality, and respectable past performance undergirded by its scrupulous equity strategy. There is something to appreciate on the growth side as well. Importantly, it has a rather meaningful AUM of close to $164 million, while the expense ratio of 50 bps is adequate for an ETF with an active, highly sophisticated approach.

What is FUNL's strategy?

According to the prospectus, FUNL is managed actively, with Fundametrics, "a proprietary, quantitative research system ... developed by CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”)," being the cornerstone of its strategy. In short, companies from the large-cap universe are analyzed within custom peer groups, with 120 fundamental metrics taken into account "to find the optimized risk adjusted mix." Decisions to buy or sell securities

are determined by the optimized subset of factors contained within the Fundametrics® Alpha Composite (“Alpha Composite”) and the Fundametrics® Financial Warnings Overlay (“Financial Warnings Overlay”).

The methodology is overall convoluted, so I would recommend reading the prospectus for a better understanding of it.

FUNL has a sound factor mix

As of August 15, FUNL had 147 holdings, with financials (20.2%), healthcare (15.1%), and industrials (13.7%) being the key three sectors; materials have the lowest allocation (3.2%). The table below collates the key data for the top ten holdings of FUNL.

Company Ticker Weight Sector Market Cap ($ billion) EY P/S Revenue FWD EPS FWD Return on Equity Return on Total Capital Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.25% Health Care 450.77 2.9% 4.63 3.31% 4.92% 17.09% 14.64% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 2.10% Energy 448 11.5% 1.24 6.20% 17.64% 27.20% 17.21% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 1.73% Information Technology 219.56 5.2% 4.03 5.42% 7.92% 27.74% 17.71% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 1.65% Utilities 138.75 5.8% 5.08 16.48% 10.15% 14.50% 4.94% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 1.59% Communication 787.88 2.9% 6.65 7.98% 6.39% 17.36% 14.04% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 1.40% Health Care 276.36 1.1% 4.74 8.61% 12.16% 7.61% 7.19% PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) 1.36% Financials 69.47 5.9% 2.51 8.43% 7.09% 20.67% 9.52% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 1.27% Health Care 128.73 6.2% 2.87 0.30% 1.79% 24.66% 7.40% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1.24% Financials 449.77 10.6% 3.39 8.13% -1.62% 15.98% - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) 1.12% Consumer Discretionary 115.44 3.9% 6.37 28.63% 55.11% 267.13% 26.21% Click to enlarge

Created using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund as of August 15

It is of note that FUNL is more skeptical about the $1 trillion league than IVV, with just one name present, Alphabet (GOOGL), accounting for a modest 76 bps of the net assets, while the S&P 500 ETF has 23.6% parked in these companies. At the same time, minor exposure to mid caps is also observable, mostly to real estate companies and one healthcare player, Universal Health Services (UHS).

Overall, FUNL's weighted-average market cap stands at $123.7 billion, clearly reflecting its mega-cap tilt. Such equity mixes typically have a high P/E problem reflecting the size and quality premium, yet it seems FUNL is somewhat unique here as its earnings yield is at 4.9%, as per my calculations (a 20.4x P/E vs. IVV's 22.3x). Interestingly, with the impact of Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), the key detractor with a negative EY of 71%, removed for modeling purposes, the portfolio-wise yield would go up to 5.5%. Next, we see that 17.5% of the holdings have a Quant Valuation rating of B- or higher, which is not ideal but still fairly adequate for a mega-cap-heavy portfolio. Quality is also strong, with 93.5% having an at least B- Profitability rating, weighted-average ROE standing at 23.7%, and ROA at 6.5%, as per my calculations. Ultimately, even though growth exposure is not spectacular, there is something to appreciate on that front nonetheless, as forward earnings per share are forecast to rise by about 9% portfolio-wise (based on pundits' estimates) and sales are anticipated to increase by 7.3%. I believe the 9% EPS Fwd growth rate coupled with a 4.9% earnings yield is an interesting proposition.

However, risks and disadvantages also exist. For example, the unpleasant truth about the WA EPS growth rate is that this figure hides earnings contraction stories accounting for ~19%. Next, 54.5% of the holdings have a D- Valuation grade or worse.

Excellent performance since its inception

FUNL has delivered a fairly solid total return since its inception in August 2020, easily beating not only IWD but also IVV. The following table is based on the data for the September 2020–July 2023 period.

Portfolio FUNL IVV IWD Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $14,701 $13,730 $14,211 CAGR 14.12% 11.48% 12.81% Stdev 18.40% 18.00% 17.57% Best Year 25.91% 28.76% 24.95% Worst Year -5.76% -18.16% -7.74% Max. Drawdown -17.02% -23.93% -17.78% Sharpe Ratio 0.72 0.61 0.68 Sortino Ratio 1.28 0.95 1.18 Market Correlation 0.9 0.99 0.93 Click to enlarge

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

FUNL's annualized return was 2.64% higher compared to IVV and 1.3% higher compared to IWD, primarily because it was down by only 5.76% in 2022, while IVV lost 18.16% and IWD declined by 7.74%. Interestingly, its maximum drawdown over the period was also not that steep compared to the drawdowns of the Russell 1000 Value and S&P 500 ETFs.

Final thoughts

Amid thousands of existing ETFs and fresh funds debuting frequently, it is tough not to slur over potentially promising names. Regarding FUNL, I believe there are ample reasons for investors to give it a closer look. More specifically, this CornerCap ETF has a strong earnings yield together with a healthy earnings growth rate, remarkable past performance, and a plethora of high-quality, resilient large-cap names under the hood. Risks do exist as mentioned above, but I think the necessary factors for a cautious Buy rating are in place for now.