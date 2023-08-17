Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer Acquiring Crestwood Equity Partners Will Rally The Bears, But It's A Strong Move

Aug. 17, 2023 9:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)CEQP10 Comments
Summary

  • Energy Transfer has agreed to acquire Crestwood Equity Partners in a deal valued at $7.1 billion.
  • This will be Energy Transfer's 16th acquisition since 2004 and its fourth since the pandemic.
  • The deal expands Energy Transfer's assets and sets the stage for a potential larger acquisition in the future.

A view of the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline with Summer Colors

redtea

On Wednesday, 8/16/23, news broke that Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) agreed to acquire Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) deal valued at $7.1 billion. This deal is likely to rally the bears, as I fully expect to see many comments and

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.31K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (10)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.96K)
EPD is by far our family's single largest investment, but in the underappreciated pipeline MLP space I have also started adding ET and MLPX recently. I increased my exposure to ET on the announced acquisition by 50% at the open yesterday.
Bulldog67 profile picture
Bulldog67
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (15.08K)
@Steven Fiorillo

Great article & thanks for writing! Your thoughts of a bigger deal are intriguing!
MMP unit holders should turn down the OKE deal, since it is a taxable event! Great that Phillips and Halpin took care of their unit holders by finding an excellent non-taxable home!
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (3.53K)
Excellent article. Very long ET.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (6.69K)
Very interesting…I’m of the opinion that the MMP deal is essentially done (and thus moved my MMP position into ET and EPD), but maybe I have closed that door prematurely. If that deal does stall…wow, the speculation amplifier will go straight to 11.
o
oregonhillnumina1
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (14)
Scale matters. Unsure about authors swallowing a whale thesis but this merger achieves greater scale and future optionality. Stock reaction on news was correct.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 9:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.54K)
Long ET, Great summary Steve!
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (9.4K)
et loves to borrow money..
Bulldog67 profile picture
Bulldog67
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (15.08K)
@cssys

And grow their EBITDA and DCF!

What’s not to like! As a LT holder of both ET and CEQP, I love the deal!

May use some of my profits from shorting CVNA to buy more!
Jason Z profile picture
Jason Z
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (3.89K)
@Bulldog67 ebitda and dcf per share will both shrink actually for ET.
