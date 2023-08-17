Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Michael Burry Did Not Initiate Another 'Big Short,' But He Did Bet Against America

Aug. 17, 2023 7:02 AM ETQID, QQQ, SPY4 Comments
Chance Tacia
Summary

  • Michael Burry has made potentially significant investments against the US stock market, indicating a bearish outlook.
  • He has purchased put options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1.
  • The bet totals 1.6 Billion in notional value, though this is not the bet size itself.

"The Big Short" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Astrid Stawiarz

Michael Burry is well known for making a fortune by betting against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis. Most notable was his feature in the book and movie "The Big Short", which followed his prescient trade. Quarter after quarter, Michael seems

Chance Tacia
Chance Tacia is a 21-year-old investor, who has been deeply influenced by the teachings of value investing, particularly through the works of Benjamin Graham and the investment approach of Michael Burry. His father, a value investor himself, introduced him to the field from a young age, taking him to Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder meetings since he was twelve. He has spent three years in banking and many more in stocks, which has provided him with a strong understanding of finance and the markets. His investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued and unpopular companies rather than following the herd. He believes that waiting patiently for companies to recover is the key to successful investing.

Comments (4)

Samsara Growth
Today, 8:09 AM
Burry is long energy and short tech, the recipe of the disaster in 2023 or of the success in 2022. The first option IMO.
fundamatica
Today, 8:05 AM
"Please confine all you zhort pozishuns to CHYNA!"
"Zank you berry much."
Directorate of Trading
SPC2
Today, 7:42 AM
“Betting against America”. You can do better than that, Chance. Dazzle people with brilliant insights, not language that a politician might use.
fundamatica
Today, 8:06 AM
@SPC2 You're spot on. It's instant cred shred. Playing with "clickbait" can backfire. As it should.
