Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: More Rate Hikes Ahead?

Some Fed officials favored maintaining rates in July; most open to hikes ahead: FOMC minutes. (00:27) BAE to buy Ball Aerospace (BALL) for $5.55B to boost space, defense capabilities. (01:31) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) finalizes an exchange ratio in Kenvue (KVUE) split-off. (02:28)

According to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting, even though all voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee voted to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points, a couple Fed members favored keeping rates unchanged.

They said that keeping the rate at 5.00%-5.25% would stay in restrictive territory and "likely result" in further progress towards the central bank's goals.

According to the minutes, most committee members continue to see significant upside risks to inflation, "which could require further tightening.”

In the discussion of policy outlook, the officials highlighted the importance of monitoring incoming economic data. "This information would be valuable in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time."

Some participants pointed to downside risks to economic activity and upside risks to the unemployment rate, as "effects of the tightening in financial conditions since the beginning of last year could prove more substantial than anticipated."

BAE Systems (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAESF) said Thursday it will acquire Ball Aerospace, a Colorado-based division of Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL).

The cash deal is worth ~$5.55B.

BAE's London-listed shares fell 4.6% after the deal was announced, while Ball Corp. (BALL) rose 5.5% in U.S. premarket trading.

Ball Aerospace has more than 5.2K employees, of whom over 60% hold U.S. security clearances.

BAE (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAESF) said Ball Aerospace will boost its space, missile, and munitions sectors' annual revenues by more than $2B.

BAE (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAESF) said the acquisition would be funded by a combination of new external debt and existing cash resources.

The company is targeting to close the deal in H1 2024. The deal includes a termination fee of $100M payable to Ball Corp. (BALL).

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has finalized the exchange ratio for the split-off of Kenvue.

For each share of Johnson & Johnson common stock, it will deliver 8.0324 shares of Kenvue common stock.

Based on the final exchange ratio, JNJ currently expects to accept for exchange ~190,955,436 shares of JNJ common stock if the exchange offer is fully subscribed.

The exchange offer is currently scheduled to expire at the end of the day on August 18, 2023.

Hawaiian Electric in talks with financial restructuring professionals - WSJ

Tesla gets big Texas win with charging mandate

Tyson Foods eyes sale of China poultry business - report

U.S. stocks on Wednesday slipped to a second straight day of losses.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) fell 1.15%. The S&P 500 (SP500) closed 0.76% lower.

The Dow (DJI) was the best-performing major average, slipping 0.52%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in negative territory, with Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services the top losers. Utilities was the only winner.

Treasury yields were slightly higher. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was up 5 basis points to 4.27%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 3 basis points to 4.98%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are pointing higher. The Dow is up 0.3%, the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq is up 0.3%. Crude oil is up 0.8% at one penny shy of $80 a barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.1%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is flat.

Our biggest stock movers for the day premarket: Avnet's (NASDAQ:AVT) is up more than 6% after the company surpassed market expectations in Q4 with an upbeat outlook.

And Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is down more than 12% due to a weaker-than-expected Q1 outlook.

On today’s economic calendar at 10am leading indicators.

