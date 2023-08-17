Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eagle Point Credit: Strong Cash Flow Supports The Dividend

Aug. 17, 2023 7:38 AM ETEagle Point Credit Co LLC (ECC)2 Comments
The Gaming Dividend
Summary

  • Eagle Point Credit offers a 17% yield, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.
  • ECC's loan portfolio is structured with senior secured loans, providing a layer of security in case of market collapse.
  • Supplemental dividends have been confirmed through December 2023.

Buzzard flies over a forest

Paola Iamunno

You'll often see the common advice that younger investors should ignore high yielding assets and instead, put their cash into growth oriented stocks. While I generally agree from a total return perspective, I think it's important to determine what the

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

grcinak
Today, 8:03 AM
Their portfolio consists of primarily senior secured loans that have an average B-rated classification.

Too risky for me. Generally, BBB- is as low as I want to go. But, thanks for the article.
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 8:07 AM
@grcinak totally understandable. Thanks for taking time to read!
