Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Steel Partners Holdings: Bottom Line Remains Robust

Aug. 17, 2023 8:01 AM ETSteel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
341 Followers

Summary

  • Steel Partners Holdings L.P. offers a diversified business model and is undervalued compared to similar companies in the sector.
  • SPLP operates in various industries, including industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports.
  • The company's term preferred stock offers a generous yield and provides a unique long-term avenue for investors to generate income.

Morning commuters arriving at Marunouchi business district in Tokyo, Japan

EschCollection

Investment Rundown

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has been on a steady trajectory upward for the share price but sits relatively low still in terms of valuation. The market cap isn't very big, sitting around the $1 billion mark so the

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
341 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.