Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple Hospitality REIT: A Healthy Fruit

Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
881 Followers

Summary

  • Apple Hospitality REIT is one of the largest hospitality REITs in the US, with a portfolio of 220 hotels and close to 29,000 rooms.
  • The company had a strong first half to the year, with increases in average daily rate and revenue per available room compared to the same period last year.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT has a low dividend payout ratio and a history of increasing dividends, suggesting potential for future dividend increases.

Fresh red apples on white background

xxmmxx

Introduction

I have covered Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) several times in the past, most recently in May. In that article, I changed my rating on the company from a "Hold" to a "Buy", with the belief that the shares were undervalued and

This article was written by

Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
881 Followers
My aim is to build a financial portfolio which will enable me to become financially independent. While I have a keen interest in the financial markets, and am constantly seeking to learn more about various sectors, this means I tend to gravitate towards dividend stocks as they will provide me with a steady stream of income to achieve my goal of becoming financially independent.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in APLE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

l
linkdonald
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (4.71K)
Steady performer, no surprises. Long and holding.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.