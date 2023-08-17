Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHB: A Unique Index Construction But Common Results

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SCHB, from Charles Schwab, replicates the performance of the Dow Jones US Broad Stock Market Index, and is Schwab's version of a total-US market ETF.
  • The index construction of SCHB is unique, but the results produced by the fund are not significantly different from major competitors.
  • SCHB is a top-quality ETF, but investors most likely may choose it because they have a relationship with Schwab.
  • In the article, I either directly compare or at least mention 5 possible alternative options deserving of consideration.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Charles Schwab Consumer Location. The Charles Schwab Corporation Provides Brokerage, Banking and Financial Services I

jetcityimage

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

For years, the Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has been a force in the investment community. In 1975, Charles Schwab seized an opportunity created by recent SEC changes

ETF Monkey Teams Up With Income Builder

ETF Monkey has teamed up with Hoya Capital to offer the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!



This article was written by

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
7.1K Followers
I am a recently-retired individual investor and have managed my own investments for over 35 years. My professional background is in the finance area. I believe that the benefits of investing, and the market, should be understandable and available to everyone, including those with little or no financial background. My hope is to explain concepts simply, taking much of the mystery and fear out of the process.  To keep up with my very latest, please subscribe to my Substack newsletter and Twitter feed. In addition to my personal writing, I am a contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITOT, VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

kitkimes profile picture
kitkimes
Today, 2:21 PM
Comments (552)
$SCHB has been good to me over the last 10 years that I've owned it. I'll hang on and continue to DRIP the dividends.
ItsPlaytime profile picture
ItsPlaytime
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (765)
I find SPTM to be a better index - it is more thoughtfully designed.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.