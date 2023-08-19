Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shopify: Soaring Profits With A 2-Pronged Approach

Aug. 19, 2023 12:30 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CAAMZN, PYPL2 Comments
Summary

  • SHOP has made the right decision to shed its logistics segment while raising its subscription prices, given the accretive impact on its gross margins.
  • Therefore, it is unsurprising that market analysts have priced in the acceleration of SHOP's profitability by FY2023, compared to the previous projection of FY2025.
  • The projected improvement is drastic indeed, with FY2023 expected to bring forth adj EPS of $0.52 (+1,209.1% YoY) and FCF generation of $620.1M (+432.6% YoY).
  • In addition, despite the elevated interest rate environment, there are early signs of market sentiment recovery, with AMZN and PYPL recording excellent e-commerce growth.
  • SHOP's prospects appear to be very bright indeed, significantly aided by its growing market share in the US eCommerce Usage Distribution to 28.22% by August 2023 (+7.24 points from February 2023).

Money In hand

REKINC1980/E+ via Getty Images

The Shopify Investment Thesis Appears Bright, Thanks To The Two Pronged Approach

We previously covered Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) in May 2023, discussing the management's decision to shed its logistics segment.

We believed that this was a

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

