Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Builders FirstSource: Short Opportunity As Homebuilder Momentum Fades

Aug. 17, 2023 9:32 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.55K Followers

Summary

  • The homebuilding sector has performed well, with Builders FirstSource stock rising 116% in the past year, driven by potential momentum speculation and stock buybacks.
  • BLDR's forward P/E valuation remains relatively normal, but its price-to-sales is exceptionally high, indicating significant risk if its margins fall to pre-COVID levels.
  • The US housing market is slowing, with high home prices and low affordability, but the Southeast region shows potential for growth.
  • Construction spending and home prices have likely peaked, although the reversal's depth is unclear due to low home inventories and high rent growth.
  • I believe BLDR is a short opportunity as its momentum finally fades, creating potential for a sharp reversal.

New house building at the construction site.

ANNVIPS

Despite the significant increase in interest rates, the homebuilding sector has generally fared well over the past year. Key homebuilding stocks, like Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), have risen by a staggering 116% over the past twelve months. BLDR has risen by

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.55K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in BLDR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.