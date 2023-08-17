Occidental Petroleum Continues To Evolve
Summary
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire Carbon Engineering Ltd, a technology innovator in the carbon capture space, in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.
- The acquisition will open up multiple revenue opportunities for Occidental Petroleum, including the further development of the largest direct air capture (DAC) plant in the world.
- Occidental Petroleum's focus on low carbon initiatives aligns with the growing market opportunity, which is estimated to be worth $50 billion by 2030 conservatively.
- The opportunity could be worth trillions of dollars in the years to come, resulting in strong upside for the company.
August 15th proved to be an interesting day for shareholders of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). This massive, diversified energy firm that has now long been favored by Warren Buffett might be thought of as just another traditional player in the oil and gas exploration and production, midstream, or other traditional energy spaces. But it would be a mistake for investors to categorize the business as such.
Recognizing that it's imperative to focus on the long haul, management has been, for years now, investing in preparing the enterprise for a cleaner future. The latest evidence of this came on August 15th, when management announced the purchase of a technology innovator in the carbon capture space. Although it will take years before investments like this start to become meaningful to the company, the long-term growth prospects from said investments will be remarkable. And that should give investors yet one more reason to be bullish about the firm.
A sizable purchase
In a press release issued on August 15th, the management team at Occidental Petroleum stated that they entered into an agreement to acquire all of the stock of a Canadian firm called Carbon Engineering Ltd. The all-cash deal is valued at approximately $1.1 billion. Interestingly, the transaction will not be made all at once. Instead, it will be made in three roughly equivalent payments over a three-year window of time, with the first of these, totaling about $367 million, occurring at closing some time before the end of this year. Of course, that timeline could change some, since the entity that Occidental Petroleum is purchasing is a Canadian enterprise and is subject to Canadian regulatory oversight on top of any oversight that must be handled here at home.
Most people, myself included, have never heard of Carbon Engineering Ltd before this. But if you are at all interested in the alternative energy space, you likely have heard of what the company focuses on. Since 2019, Occidental Petroleum has been working with Carbon Engineering Ltd When it comes to what is referred to as DAC, or direct air capture, technology. For those who don't know, DAC is a process that utilizes large fans in order to suck air into a system that runs that air through multiple filters.
The goal from this process is to extract the carbon from the air, after which the air will be released back into the wild. The carbon, meanwhile, will often be converted into a liquid and pumped back into the Earth, or it can be used as a feedstock for other purposes. It is important to note that there's a difference between DAC and CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage). While CCUS focuses on capturing emissions that are currently being ejected into the atmosphere from energy production and other facilities, DAC focuses on removing emissions from the atmosphere, irrespective of where those emissions came from or when they were ejected. Today, Occidental Petroleum is focusing on both paths.
Unfortunately, we don't know much about the company besides this. We do know, however, that management believes this will open multiple revenue opportunities for the company in the years to come. In addition to aiding in the further development of Stratos, the largest DAC plant in the world, the technology will also open up the opportunity for the company to generate revenue from technology licensing and royalties.
This is not the company's first foray into this kind of work. In fact, the company has an entire portion of its business dedicated to preparing for a low carbon future. On top of making investments in third-party entities that are currently developing technology, such as NET Power, the company also focuses on the development and commercialization of its own DAC technologies. For instance, as of the end of the 2022 fiscal year, the company had successfully achieved zero routine flaring of gas across both its oil and natural gas operations in the US. They did this eight years ahead of the 2030 target set by the World Bank. They also managed to reduce emissions of methane by 33% compared to what they were in 2020. And they also, in 2022, invested $530 million into low carbon businesses, technologies, and other related opportunities. The plan for 2023 had originally been to invest up to $500 million into various projects. With this purchase, the firm has handily surpassed that.
In a special presentation that the company provided back in March of 2022, it talked in great detail about its carbon-oriented initiatives. Using one of its subsidiaries, known as 1PointFive, Occidental Petroleum is making some massive moves in this market. But this isn't solely out of a sense of goodwill. Rather, it's the financial reason that's driving the business. In 2020, it was estimated that the market opportunity for companies voluntarily aiming to reduce their emissions to zero or close to it have the potential to generate around $5 billion a year in revenue from various low carbon initiatives. That number is expected to balloon to $50 billion by 2030.
While this on its own is appealing, it will be the regulatory side of things that really pushes this market higher. At one point, competitor Exxon Mobil (XOM) estimated that by the year 2050, carbon capture initiatives could be worth $4 trillion per year. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum pegged the market opportunity at between $3 trillion and $5 trillion by 2050.
Obviously, the ultimate market size will be determined in large part by how much investment is made into this space. At present, Occidental Petroleum believes that there will only be about 70 DAC plants in operation by 2035. That will only achieve about 1.5% of the 5,000 MTPA addressable market opportunity that the firm believes exists. To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the industry would need to have 135 plants in operation by 2035.
Of course, this does not come easy. And it's definitely not cheap. Currently under development, for instance, is the aforementioned Stratos project, which will be the first large scale DAC facility in the world when it begins commercial operations in mid-2025. However, the first phase of the project is expected to launch sometime next year and will be capable of capturing around 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The project in its entirety is forecasted to cost the company around $1 billion, if not more. This particular facility will be opened in the Permian basin. However, on August 11th of this year, Occidental Petroleum announced that it received a grant from the US Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for the development of a DAC hub in South Texas.
This particular facility, once launched, can remove up to 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per annum and the 106,000 acres of pore space that the company has access to will accommodate up to 3 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in saline formations. If the company takes full advantage of the space that is available to it, it could eventually scale this facility up to the point of removing and storing up to 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Details have not been provided regarding exactly how large this grant is. However, it is one of two projects that the U.S. government is allocating up to $1.2 billion in total to. And that is only the start, since the federal government has set aside $25 billion of funding for the purpose of delivering clean energy demonstration projects that are at the scale needed to be truly viable.
Takeaway
It's unclear at this point in time what kind of financial impact the low carbon initiatives being tackled by Occidental Petroleum will have on the company. But in the long run, this kind of business could help Occidental Petroleum Corporation transition from what it has been in the past to something entirely new and, potentially, even larger and more profitable, in the future. This is not something that will pay off in the next couple of years in any large way. But for those focused on the long haul, this will likely be a big piece of the company's future. And if you are already bullish about the company, this gives you another very large reason to be even more bullish.
