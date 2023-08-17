Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Occidental Petroleum Continues To Evolve

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire Carbon Engineering Ltd, a technology innovator in the carbon capture space, in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.
  • The acquisition will open up multiple revenue opportunities for Occidental Petroleum, including the further development of the largest direct air capture (DAC) plant in the world.
  • Occidental Petroleum's focus on low carbon initiatives aligns with the growing market opportunity, which is estimated to be worth $50 billion by 2030 conservatively.
  • The opportunity could be worth trillions of dollars in the years to come, resulting in strong upside for the company.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

CCS acronym for Carbon Capture Storage words CCS on a wood block on the environmental background. Net zero action concept. Save energy, green energy, reduce carbon footprint, carbon capture.

pcess609

August 15th proved to be an interesting day for shareholders of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). This massive, diversified energy firm that has now long been favored by Warren Buffett might be thought of as just another traditional player

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.31K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

briantodt profile picture
briantodt
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (60)
Revenue is down from last year. I wish OXY would focus on their core business of producing petroleum products. A look at their dizzy web site https://www.oxy.com/ or their press releases shows their executive focus is on trying to get customers to use less of the product they sell.
Limestone Cowboy profile picture
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Good play by Vicki. Take them out while the valuation is still speculative. If the growth manifests as fast as the funds from the public trough begin to roll through, this business could be worth 10x in 5 years.

It'll be fun watching Oxy go from one of those single digit PE multiples to triple digits if it trades like the other ESG nonsense; too much money chasing too few goods.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.