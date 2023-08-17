Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 9:35 AM ETTuniu Corporation (TOUR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.01K Followers

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Chen - Investor Relations Director

Donald Dunde Yu - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Anqiang Chen - Financial Controller

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Lee - Private Investor

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Tuniu ‘23 Q2 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mary Chen, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead.

Mary Chen

Thank you, and welcome to our 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Donald Yu, Tuniu’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Anqiang Chen, Tuniu’s Financial Controller.

For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operational highlights and financial performance for the second quarter of 2023. Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this call are in RMB.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Donald Yu.

Donald Dunde Yu

Thank you, Mary. Good day, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. In the second quarter, Tuniu’s business experienced a rapid recovery and deliver robust results. Building on the strong momentum we saw in the first quarter.

Our net revenues beat our previous guidance, growing by

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.