Cardinal Energy: An Unhedged Liquids-Rich Oil Producer, Rating Upgrade

Bang For The Buck
Summary

  • Cardinal Energy is an oil producer with a production split between light oil and medium/heavy oil.
  • Due to the recent underperformance, the lack of hedges could present an opportunity for bullish oil investors.
  • Q2-23 results showed a slight decrease in production compared to Q1, but adjusted funds flow increased by 7%.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Investment Thesis

Cardinal Energy (OTCPK:CRLFF) is an oil producer, which I covered earlier this year, and I added it to the portfolio during the weakness we saw recently before energy prices recovered some. This article discusses the Q2-23

Bang For The Buck
I enjoy my anonymity, which I think is underappreciated in today's world, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics and I have extensive experience with the investment management industry. I am the CEO of a small investment company. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries.

Presently, I am very focused on the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies. I am also invested in the uranium and oil & gas industries, due to underinvestments together with very attractive valuations.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer an investing group service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRLFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

JohnVB
Today, 11:02 AM
Good article for a company not widely followed. I appreciate the different insights on this stock. I have been in for a while and just collecting the monthly dividend has been pretty good. They did retire a ton of debt way back when oil prices were spiking. Another round of higher oil would wipe the debt out. Although if you look at the shares with a 10% yield at current prices they may be better off buying back the shares and saving 10% on the payout.
