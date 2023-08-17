Bet_Noire

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

Over the past few years, I've increasingly focused on Canadian stocks, a market I never cared for before I got serious about dividend (growth) investing. While I usually prefer investments in the United States of America, Canada is home to some of the best dividend stocks money can buy.

Not only do I like its railroads, but it also has some great defensive consumer stocks, world-leading mining companies, some decent banks (although I dislike its housing market), and some of my favorite energy stocks.

In this article, I focus on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), the Calgary energy play with a well-integrated network of upstream, midstream, and refining operations.

Over the past ten years, SU shares were more or less a pet rock. The total return of NY-listed SU shares was just 32% since 2013. This even lags the already slow Energy ETF (XLE) by almost 30 points.

Data by YCharts

If you had bought SU in New York or Toronto prior to the Great Financial Crisis, you are now breakeven, which includes having reinvested every penny of dividends you received along the way. That's not a great performance.

Data by YCharts

However, underperformance is over.

The company is now in a much better spot. It has deep oil reserves, highly efficient operations, allowing it to produce a lot of free cash flow, an increasingly healthy balance sheet, the plan to distribute all of its excess free cash flow to shareholders, and a well-integrated network that will serve the world's energy needs for decades to come.

While I won't buy SU because I'm already significantly overweight energy, including its Canadian peer Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), I believe that SU is poised to outperform both its peers and the S&P 500 on a prolonged basis.

Why SU Is The Place To Be

Founded more than 100 years ago, Suncor is an integrated oil and gas company, meaning it has more operations than just upstream (drilling). This makes it a competitor of companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) that turn most of their oil into value-added products like gasoline, diesel, and related.

As we can see below, the company has mining operations. Roughly 20% of Canada's oil sands can be mined using above-ground equipment.

This is the process of turning sand into oil:

During extraction, hot water is used to separate bitumen from sand. The bitumen is then heated and excess carbon is removed in drums.

Vapors from the coke drums condense into naphtha, kerosene, and gas oil in fractionators.

The synthetic crude oil produced is shipped to North American refineries for further processing into jet fuel, gasoline, and other petroleum products.

Suncor Energy

Suncor was the first company to develop oil sands in Northern Alberta commercially. Now, that industry has become an important source of oil, as the American shale revolution has run out of steam (as I explained in this article).

Suncor Energy

Not only is the company able to produce oil very efficiently, but it also has an expected oil sands reserve life of 26 years, which exceeds almost all of its peers. On top of that, new discoveries consistently expand this number, as we shouldn't expect that Suncor will cease to exist after 26 years.

On top of that, the company has room to upgrade operations and refine most of its own products.

Suncor Energy

With 2Q (year-to-date) production of 742 thousand barrels per day, the company has the capacity to refine 466 thousand barrels, which is roughly 62% of upstream production.

I'm obviously painting with a broad brush here, but essentially, this indicates that the company benefits from high margins as it refines its own supply. Pure-play refinery companies cannot compete with that.

Suncor Energy

It also needs to be said that exploration risks are low - on top of the fact that the company has deep reserves. The company has extremely low decline rates compared to tight oil (shale oil), which adds to the company's attractiveness.

Suncor Energy

Also, most of its operations have cash operating costs between $30 and $43, which gives the company a very low breakeven price.

While Suncor has no major impact on global oil prices, it can focus on its own production.

During its 2Q23 earnings call, the company highlighted several efforts to improve its business.

These included ongoing improvement of base business fundamentals, optimizing mining fleet management to reduce costs per ton, enhancing turnaround planning and execution, advancing the long-term plan for Fort Hills, and driving towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through the Pathways Alliance.

So Much Cash!

Having said all of this, Suncor is highly efficient when it comes to generating cash and is willing to let shareholders benefit from it.

According to 2Q23 numbers, at $81 WTI, the company is able to generate $6 in adjusted funds from operations per share after sustaining CapEx and its base dividend. This translates to a 13.9% yield based on the current stock price of $43.10 - again, I'm using Canadian numbers here.

Suncor Energy

If we take a look at the overview below, we see that the company has a very clear game plan when it comes to rewarding its investors.

Essentially, the company's plan is to distribute excess cash using buybacks. This sets it apart from companies that prefer (variable) dividends.

Keeping sustaining CapEx, growth CapEx, and annual dividend payments unchanged, the company adjusts buyback expectations based on its net debt load (gross debt minus cash and cash equivalents).

Suncor Energy

For example, if the company has a net debt load between $9 and $12 billion, it uses 75% of excess free cash flow to buy back stock, using the remaining 25% to reduce debt.

In 2021, SU bought back 6% of its shares.

In 2022, SU bought back 8%.

The goal is to eventually lower net debt to $9 billion. At that point, every penny in free cash flow will be used to buy back stock.

Current analyst estimates are that net debt could reach this target in 2024.

The company's credit rating reflects this. It has a BBB+ rating, which is one step below the A-range. It has just $1.1 billion in maturities in the 2026-2030 period.

Over the past three years, SU has bought back 15% of its shares.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, it pays a juicy dividend.

The current dividend is $0.52 per quarter per share. This translates to a 4.8% yield.

The dividend was hiked by 10.6% in November 2022, which shows that SU is also committed to investors seeing income from their investments.

Data by YCharts

Based on the company's profitability at elevated oil prices and my belief that declining global oil supply growth and long-term demand growth could result in triple-digit dollar oil prices in the future, I believe that SU is a terrific place to be.

Once it has achieved its leverage targets next year, it can unleash the full power of its free cash flow.

Hence, I believe that SU will turn from an underperformer into an outperformer.

On top of that, it is further enhancing oil production and increasing refinery utilization rates after the planned turnaround lowered the utilization rate to just 85% in 2Q23.

Hence, I also believe that SU is attractively valued.

Valuation

A 14% implied FCF yield at $81 WTI is a terrific deal. I believe we could see a >24% FCF yield with oil above $100.

If oil rises above $90 and remains at these prices for a prolonged period, I could see a scenario where SU rises to $64 in Toronto, which implies a surge of roughly 50%.

Needless to say, if my long-term oil thesis turns out to be correct, we're looking at much higher gains.

While I will assign a Strong Buy rating, I want to make three things clear:

This is a long-term target. Current economic headwinds are severe, which could keep a lid on oil stocks for the time being. My strategy is to use potential corrections to add to my favorite plays.

Oil investments are volatile. Do your own due diligence before buying energy stocks. Be aware of the risks associated with oil and gas and compare them to less-cyclical income plays like REITs, consumer staples, and related.

Investors need to be aware of the tax implications of buying Canadian stocks. To my best knowledge, most Americans should be able to hold Canadian shares in tax-exempt portfolios.

Takeaway

In my exploration of Canadian stocks, I've found a gem in Suncor Energy.

With a well-integrated network spanning upstream, midstream, and refining operations, SU is poised for a turnaround.

Though its past decade's performance was lackluster, a new era has started.

Robust oil reserves, efficient operations, healthy finances, and shareholder-friendly strategies position SU to shine.

Its low-cost operations, ample reserves, and commitment to shareholder value make it a standout in its industry.

As an investor, I'm optimistic about its potential to outshine peers and the S&P 500.

While the road may have some bumps, SU's potential for growth and outperformance is substantial.

Reasons To Be Bullish