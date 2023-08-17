Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Suncor: A 5% Yield, Massive Buyback Potential, And Way Undervalued

Aug. 17, 2023 10:45 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CA8 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Suncor Energy, a Canadian integrated oil company, is poised for growth with efficient operations, substantial oil reserves, and plans to distribute excess cash to shareholders.
  • SU generates substantial cash flow with a clear plan to reward shareholders through buybacks. It also has an attractive dividend yield.
  • With a focus on operational improvements, increasing refinery utilization rates, and potential oil price growth, SU presents an attractive long-term investment opportunity.
Oil production and extraction in Canada. Oil pump jack and oil barrels with UCanadian flag.

Bet_Noire

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

Over the past few years, I've increasingly focused on Canadian stocks, a market I never cared for before I got serious about dividend (growth) investing. While I usually prefer

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.86K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

MOSMan profile picture
MOSMan
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (230)
You won’t buy it, but you want your readers to buy it. Did you just share the positives and leave out the negatives? If you’re that bullish who cares if you are overweight the sector. This is everything I dislike about articles written on SA. A lot of splash but possibly boulder dash.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:17 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.28K)
@MOSMan I explained why I don't own it. I own so many other oil stocks. That doesn't mean I don't like this one.

Your comment is very unfair.
M
Mina4486
Today, 11:11 AM
Premium
Comments (9)
very thorough analysis. Thank you
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:12 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.28K)
@Mina4486 The pleasure is all mine!
f
flynfoto
Today, 10:58 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (79)
I like SU, have had it awhile with a CB of $18.59 and of course I wish I had bought more.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:03 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.28K)
@flynfoto I always wish I had bought more after something rises ;-)

Thanks for stopping by!
Aleksandar Knezevic profile picture
Aleksandar Knezevic
Today, 10:53 AM
Premium
Comments (115)
exellent article,
