Umnat Seebuaphan/iStock via Getty Images

A misunderstood earnings release and conference call: A positive set-up for investors

This has not been the prettiest of earnings seasons if you are an investor in the high growth IT space. While there were some greenish shoots from some of the hyper scalers, Arista (ANET), and a few select software companies such as Cloudflare (NET) and CyberArk (CYBR) as well, there were enough casualties in the space to fill the casualty wards of more than a few big city hospitals. Part of that, I believe, reflects the extremely rapid rise in share values over the first half of 2023 which saw the IGV ETF rise by 34% from 1/1/23-6/30/23. There was some likelihood of a consolidation, simply to slow down the rate of ascent.

In addition, investors were convinced that there was a goldilocks scenario progressing that would lead to a soft landing and a rapid return to higher growth in the IT space. There may be a soft landing; the verdict on that is not yet in so far as I can see, but a recovery in overall IT demand isn’t yet at hand. Stability…but not recovery seems to be where the IT market is now.

And beyond the landing strength of the economy has been the infatuation with all thing AI. AI, and in particular, generative AI, is no doubt a revolution that will ultimately impact the lives of most of us in a positive way. And infusing AI into apps does indeed make them more valuable, and will lead to faster growth. The issue is that the faster growth isn’t quite immediate, at least in terms of resetting percentage growth expectations.

I have been an investor in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares for 4 years now-basically since it became a public company. I wrote about it for SA at the time of its IPO, and have subsequently recommended the shares. It has more than doubled over that span, although of course it has had its share of ups and downs. I last wrote about the company for SA in February; despite its recent pullback, the shares have risen 19% since the time of the article, and by 22% so far this year. On the other hand, the shares are less than half their all-time high which was set about 20 months ago in Nov. 2021.

Datadog shares fell by about 17% on the day after the company’s latest earnings release and were pressured further by a subsequent analyst downgrade by Stifel. The decline has been around 25% since the company’s recent high set amidst the hype surrounding the company’s annual user meeting, DASH.

Despite this depressing share price history, and the impact of the earnings release and guidance on the company's valuation, my view regarding the prognosis for the shares is quite the opposite.. The share price implosion was based on what I believe to have been a misunderstanding of the company’s actual business and its outlook. In point of fact, things are improving at the company, and last quarter was a record for new bookings for a Q2 and the second highest overall, right behind the seasonally influenced Q4-2022. Currently, the forecast the company has provided doesn’t seem to be matching up with the commentary provided by the CEO and the CFO during the conference call. One hates to repeat the phrase about being greedy when others are fearful, but when it comes to this company, that is how I see it.

In the wake of the company’s earnings release I have been made aware of many comments concerning DDOG’s positioning. There have been some who have gone so far as to maintain that it is all over for DDOG as the alpha male in its observability kennel. The results, when carefully considered, show that assertion is not just wrong, but exactly wrong. The company gained share last quarter and its list of significant transactions as well as comparing its results to those of competitors strongly suggest that it continues to be a share gainer. And for the very little that it is worth at this point, my belief is that it has sprinted to an advantage in the generative AI marathon.

Datadog shares have really never been particularly cheap, and I won’t make the case that they are some existential bargain currently. I will make the case that the shares are cheaper than I think makes sense for a company with its prospects, and its articulated commentary about the state of its business. And when I look at likely growth and the continued upward trajectory of margins, the shares seem quite reasonable, particularly for a long term investor. Based on some average between the company’s revenue projection presented in its earnings release, and its commentary during the conference call, my 4 quarter forward revenue estimate of $2.425 billion, the EV/S ratio is around 12.4X. That ratio is based on the closing price of the shares on 8/15/23.

But DDOG is quite profitable and its free cash flow margin has been rising steadily for some time now. Considering the combination of both free cash flow margin and revenue growth, DDOG shares have about an average valuation; that of course is dependent on the 3 year CAGR assumption used by the reader.

In the last few weeks, the market has experienced more of a risk-off tone than was the case earlier this year. Part of that, no doubt, reflected the spike in long term rates which usually presents a challenge for the valuation of high growth shares, IT or other categories. Long rates have recently risen, although inflation data is suggesting that long rates could retrace some of its recent spike. But I am well aware that DDOG's valuation will be under pressure in a risk-off environment and that risk-off sentiment is likely to be ascendant until long term rates retrace part of their recent upward trend.

Datadog: A little background about its space and the company

Datadog has become a rather well known company amongst tech investors, and thus I am not going to try to review all that the company offers users at this point. For those interested in a deeper dive than presented in this article, I have linked to the company's latest investor presentation. The company is one of the leaders in the observability space, where its competitors include Splunk (SPLK), Dynatrace (DT) and New Relic. Elastic (ESTC) uses its search engine to play in the market. Cisco (CSCO) has an entry in the market through its AppDynamics offering. Datadog is also a leader in application performance measurement (APM) which is a different component of observability and sold separately. Trying to describe everything that Datadog-and for that matter it competitors-do, can be more than a bit tiresome and probably doesn’t lead to some superior investment conclusion. Datadog uses its log monitoring capabilities to offer a security solution which has grown to be a significant revenue source for the company. At this point, 5000 of DDOG's customers have adopted the company’s security modules, and some users are now spending more than $1/million/yr. on this component of the offering.

Because Observability has become so complex with many different definitions, there is no one category that shows either the TAM or the CAGR for all of the technologies in which Datadog is involved. The company’s latest investor presentation shows a TAM of $62 billion. That figure includes infrastructure monitoring, APM, log management and various components of security management. The TAM is projected to achieve a CAGR of a bit more than 10% through 2026. Datadog has obviously penetrated just a small fraction of its TAM, and its hyper growth is both a function of new customer acquisition as well as selling its current customers more of its product offering.

Over the years it has substantially expanded its product footprint and now offers 7 principal solutions with 19 products on a single platform. At this point, the company hasn't tried to forecast just how much its TAM and its CAGR might grow because of the advent of generative AI. But automating observability and network performance optimization through generative AI is almost self-evidently a block buster of a potential. One of the keys to the growth of the company has been its ability to upsell users who very typically move from deploying a couple of DDOG products to deploying 4 or even 6 products over time.

When Datadog started it was considered a tool mainly suitable for smaller users at the low end of the market. That is still a perception of some investors, and is one of the issues that will be discussed in this article. Today, Datadog, at least as measured by revenue, is the largest company in the observability space, although I imagine the leaders at Splunk might challenge that assertion. But regardless, its focus is in the enterprise, and amongst much larger customers than were its mainstay in the past.

Observability, as the space has grown, has become more complex, as competitors vie to address different issues that are important to users. Larger users have increasingly looked to acquire their observability capabilities from companies such as Datadog who offer a platform than encompasses many different components of the space. I think much of Datadog’s success has stemmed from its rapid introduction of new capabilities on its platform. The company spends an outsized 31% of its revenues, non-GAAP on research and development, and that is actually up from 30% of revenues in the year earlier period. What that has meant is that Datadog has become a one-stop shop for observability and this is uniquely compelling, particularly for larger users, which have become the focus of the company’s go-to-market strategy.

While there are a huge number of competitors in the space, and I have provided a link which provides a list of alternatives to DDOG here, probably the most recognized vendor that competes with DDOG is Dynatrace (DT). Lately, consultant surveys have labelled DT as the absolute leader in the space, a function of its introduction of Grail, a few months ago. This competition is much like a tennis match in which one competitor leapfrogs another in a specific area of functionality. I doubt that DDOG’s revenue growth is much a factor of its absolute position in the various grids and waves presented by 3rd party analysts. I think its growth has been and will be a function of its ability to enter newer markets with leading products.

While Datadog is not rated as the absolute leader in observability by either Gartner or Forrester, it is rated as one of the leaders by both consultants. And Gartner does rate it as the leader when it comes to looking at the combination of APM and Observability. These surveys, while providing, a degree of insight, are not totally correlated with the ability of one vendor or another to achieve better percentage growth in a particular time period.

Overall, it is the Datadog platform, and the multiple sets of solutions, that enable users to effectively evaluate the performance of their network and address potential bottlenecks before network performance is visibly degraded. Does Datadog do that better than Dynatrace-it depends in part on the use cases and the specifics of a network. This isn't an article about what observability solution to buy, but rather an article suggesting buying Datadog shares because it is one of the leaders in its space whose valuation implosion was unwarranted and sets up an usually favorable risk/reward outlook, at least in my opinion. At this point, what Datadog does is to provide enterprises with a one stop shop for a variety of observability solutions, security, traces and scans and synthetic monitoring, and that is why the company is booking more large deals with longer duration despite the macro headwinds that have impacted the usage of some solutions by some customers.

In that regard, Datadog has been particularly aggressive in launching solutions using generative AI technology as part of its offering. The use of AI has been a long standing component of the technology that undergirds Observability. Essentially, using AI allows a user to see what set of applications and resources are outliers and can impact the smooth functioning of a network, or can create additional issues in either performance or security. But Datadog has gone beyond the basics with regards to AI, and it has introduced a large language model observability product and it also introduced Bits AI which understands natural language and can serve as a co-pilot to manage incidents and in turn suggest or even implement remediation strategies.

The company called out that its next-gen AI customers contributed about 2% of the company’s ARR last quarter, a decent performance for the company in this area. Datadog is not an “AI” stock per se, although AI is an important component of its technology. Generative AI applications are something new and revolutionary for this company and are likely to have a meaningful impact on revenue growth-but over some period of time-and not all at once. Buy Datadog shares because of its holistic set of opportunities in a strong market. Do not buy the shares because it has introduced some undiscovered generative AI capability. I venture to suggest that all analysts and institutional investors are well aware of the company’s generative AI initiatives and have, to a greater or lesser degree, factored those into their own growth and profitability models.

A careful look at Datadog’s earnings report and its conference call commentary

Datadog did reduce its revenue outlook when it reported its earnings earlier this month. But that forecast has to be looked at in the context of what both the CEO and the CFO said during the course of the call. Looking at that, another picture emerges.

As many readers realize, Datadog, along with quite a few other enterprise software companies, derives its revenues based on consumption models. Needless to say, with 19 products, not all of them have the same pricing structure. In observability, companies run multiple scans/traces and then compare the output of those actions to historical data. Companies do not run scans all the time looking at performance, and there is no finite amount of data that must be stored for a scan or trace to produce meaningful results. I think one thing that readers need to understand is that there is very little that this company-and other companies such as MongoDB (MDB) and Snowflake (SNOW) with usage based pricing can do with regards to what their customers choose to store in terms of data or use in terms of scans and traces. (I realize this is a gross over-simplification but I think it presents a reasonable picture.)

Datadog’s growth is both a function of usage from current customers and a function of new customer acquisition along with selling existing customers more products, and selling observability for new workloads. About a year ago, as macro headwinds started to blow, Datadog first commented that it was seeing some of its customers optimize their usage. To an extent, customers are always optimizing their usage, but what was called out was a bit different. Many of the company’s largest users-and in particular hyperscalers, suffering through their own growth issues, made a decision to retain less data, and to run scans and traces less frequently. This phenomenon has been seen across the IT universe-it has been seen at Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), and at Snowflake and even at SentinelOne (S), although that latter situation is a bit more complicated.

Last quarter, optimization started to wane in terms of its impact on the revenue growth of some of the hyperscalers. But it easy to over-exaggerate what is meant by waning here. Microsoft Azure essentially forecast that its revenue growth would stabilize in the mid-high 20% range. AWS upped its forecast for growth from 11% to 12%. Google Cloud and Oracle, much smaller than the AWS or Azure in terms of revenue, are achieving somewhat better percentage revenue growth.

Let me suggest that it is extremely unlikely that Datadog’s usage trends are going to be dramatically different than the trends of trends of hyperscalers usage. Overall, observability and APM usage are going to grow more rapidly, than the growth of cloud workloads over any meaningful time period, simply because a higher proportion of workloads will need to be scanned, and more data will need to be retained for analysis. But it is not very likely that hyperscalers usage will rise, and observability usage will fall-the opposite is more likely. The fact is that Datadog and its competitors are observing the applications running on AWS and Azure and the data it is looking at is coming from the hyper scalers.

In times like this it can be frustrating to look at Datadog’s guidance and compare it to the guidance of Microsoft or Amazon which have seen better share price performance since they all reported Q2 earnings. Users are simply not stepping back from observability; their networks would not perform and their own end-user customers would experience unsatisfactory involvement-death to anyone trying to capture an audience who shops and buy services on line. But from my perspective, this mis-perception about usage trends, and the company’s articulated guidance presents a significant opportunity.

The specifics of what Datadog reported.

Datadog did beat its prior estimates last quarter but the beat was certainly less significant than it has been in the past. Specifically the company had forecast revenue of $500 million; actual revenue was $509 million. The company had forecast non-GAAP EPS of $0.29; the actual non-GAAP EPS was $.36. Those numbers, themselves, probably wouldn’t have been considered to be that disappointing; what was clearly disappointing was guidance.

At the end of Q1, the company had forecast revenues for the full year of about $2.1 billion. Now it is forecasting revenue for the full year of $2.06 billion. While a guidedown of $45 million in 2H on a revenue base of a little greater than $1 billion may not seem like much, the forecast obviously dented the Datadog growth story materially. The company, like many other companies in the IT space did raise its EPS forecast to about $1.32 from a prior level of $1.15, so it is expecting non-GAAP margins to continue to improve despite the lower revenue growth forecast.

If the guidedown on revenue growth was all that the company presented, I would take my lumps as a shareholder and wait things out. But that was nowhere near all that was presented. The CEO and the CFO talked about a usage inflection that had begun at the end of June and had continued into July and through the time of the earnings release.

We continue to see customers, particularly some larger spending customers, scrutinize costs and optimize their cloud and observability usage during Q2. We are reflecting this lower growth in our updated guidance for 2023, and David will provide more commentary regarding our guidance geography. On the other hand, we are seeing signs that the cloud optimization across our customer base may start to subside. The cohort of customers who began optimizing about a year ago appear to have stabilized the users growth at the end of Q2, as indicated by the recent activity and the related commitments with us. And we saw usage growth in aggregates rebound in July to levels that are more similar to what we see in Q1. While it is too early to call an end to cloud optimization and a significant level of macro uncertainty remains, these new trends, along with the tenor of our customer interactions are encouraging. While too early to draw broad conclusions, existing customer usage growth improved in July and was more similar to Q1 than that of Q2. We saw more pressure on cloud native businesses than traditional enterprise customers, similar to previous quarters. Regarding customers by spending size, the more moderate growth trends were consistent across the customer base with relatively more pressure on usage growth rates with larger customers. As Olivier discussed, the cohort of customers who began optimizing about a year ago, appear to have stabilized their usage growth with Datadog, though, we recognize that the growth rates of these optimizing customers may remain muted and other customers could optimize.

From my perspective, the company has significantly de-risked its guidance. I think some investors misunderstand the issue of optimization. It is not something that can go on indefinitely. While there may not be a huge change in the efficacy of observability and APM solutions by limiting data retention from 5 years to 3 years, limiting it to a year would essentially destroy the ability of applications to monitor performance and identify problems. Once upon a time-well just before the AI paradigm moved front and center-IT organizations were focused on digital transformations. Users are still making digital transformation a priority in their IT budgets-it is a competitive necessity to do so. It is simply impossible to embark on a digital transformation journey without investing in observability, data security and APM. If applications don’t provide users with a positive experience, then the whole point of digital transformation will be lost. If indeed, usage growth is stabilizing or starting to grow for Azure and AWS, it will almost surely grow as well for Datadog.

Needless to say, much of the conference call was centered on the dissonance between the actual guidance and management’s commentary regarding usage green shoots. At the risk of being redundant, here is what one answer from the company’s trying to discuss what he is actually seeing in the market.

We did see, however, that some of the customers in the course of customers and but you're going to stay optimizing a year ago and that we're on the larger side and on the primary side has stabilized their growth. And we feel a lot more confident now that they've done at least as far as they know. As we've seen some of these customers start committing long-term forward again with us and at levels that are at or above their current levels of usage, which suggest that you have a good idea of what is going next, which is all inspired -- part of what you for your comments about the -- fact that we think we might we see some signs that the this period by end. Still too early to call it, but we see some -- we seem to be on more solid ground there.

The above is an answer to a conference call question and not part of a script and so the diction is a bit rough. But I think the sense of a likely inflection comes through. Also seemingly lost in the rush to sell the shares was the comment about new customer bookings. Again, there are observers who look at the net number of new users and conclude that DDOG is losing share or its sales process is broken. The issue is that these observers aren’t just looking in the wrong pew, or the wrong church, but are looking in the wrong diocese.

When Datadog started, its tool was primarily sold to small users who wanted an inexpensive way to evaluate the performance of their applications. It was a successful strategy, and the company rapidly sold its solutions to thousands of users.

At this point, the company has a revenue run rate that is greater than $2 billion. Its focus is on enterprise sales, and even within enterprise sales, its focus is on the largest users. The reason for that is that the math mandates finding large customers who can spend millions of dollars on the company’s extensive set of solutions. Any other focus simply will not achieve adequate percentage growth. I can say with some confidence that these days DDOG pays its sales reps not on the number of new accounts they open, but on net new ARR. So focusing on the number of new accounts that Datadog opens in a particular quarter is really of little relevance at this point in the evolution of the company.

Lastly, our bookings were strong in Q2. Our new logo and new product bookings and deal cycles haven't been impacted by the period of cloud optimization and we continue to see healthy growth on the sales side. From a new logo bookings perspective, we had our largest Q2 and second largest quarter ever, only behind the seasonally larger Q4 2022. We also closed a record number of new business deals larger than $100,000 in annual commitment. And with our land extend model, we expect new logos to turn into much larger customers over time as they lead into the cloud, and add up more of our product. So as a conclusion, while we do apply conservatism to our guidance, recent usage trends as well as strong new logo activity and customer ramp-ups are positive signs for our future growth.

It ought to be hugely encouraging to investors that the company had a record Q2 bookings quarter. It would be helpful if DDOG specifically indicated the precise level of net new ARR on a quarter by quarter basis similar to the focus that CRWD provides in its earnings presentation. The company does report both billings and the equivalent of bookings through its release of RPO data. These metrics are variable based on the duration of specific deals, but they do impart some sense of the direction and efficiency of the go-to-market motion. These metrics as disclosed by the CFO were unusually strong last quarter.

Moving on to our financial results. Billings were $520 million in the quarter, up 31% year-over-year. Billings duration increased slightly year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations, or RPO was $1.25 billion, up 42% year-over-year. Current RPO growth was about up 30% year-over-year. We signed some larger multiyear deals in the quarter, which drove an increase in the duration year-over-year. As we've mentioned before, we continue to believe revenue is a better indicator of our business trends than billings and RPO as those can fluctuate relative to revenue based on the timing of invoicing and the duration of customer contracts.

Datadog’s guidance was what it was. But the rest of its earnings presentation presented a far different picture including a possible inflection in usage trends and a quarter of record new Q2 bookings. Drawing a negative conclusion from the company’s holistic earnings presentation simply flies in the face of the preponderance of the evidence. Neither this company nor its peers can control usage, although I believe that usage will resume its growth trend simply as customers need to measure more workloads and more data. What the company can control, i.e. bookings showed a record trend for last quarter.

Datadog’s business model-another reason to buy the shares

Datadog has been able to achieve substantial leverage at scale with a business model that emphasizes development spending as opposed to spending on sales and marketing. The business model, and the land/expand sales model have proven to be quite complementary, and it was encouraging to see that despite less than stellar revenue guidance, the company’s guidance for non-GAAP profitability continued to show positive trends.

Last quarter Datadog had non-GAAP gross margins of 81%, up marginally from 80.5% in the year earlier period. And 80.4% in the prior sequential quarter. As mentioned, the company’s research and development expense ratio has been and remains elevated. The outsize spending on research and development has been and remains a key component of the company’s strategy. As mentioned above, last quarter, the non-GAAP research and development expense ratio was 31%, compared to 30% in the year earlier quarter. Non-GAAP research and development rose by 6% sequentially, compared to a similar increase in sequential revenues and a greater sequential increase in quarterly bookings and billings.

While Datadog’s research and development expense ratio is relatively high, its sales and marketing expense ratio is relatively low. With a full quiver of products to sell, and users who need what the company sells to operate their networks, sales and marketing is more a function of informing and executing, than it is about convincing. So, last quarter the non-GAAP sales and marketing expense ratio was 23.5%, compared to 23.9% in the year earlier period. Sales and marketing expense actually fell sequentially.

Datadog’s non-GAAP general and administrative expense ratio was less than 6%. That's down about 40 bps from that ratio in the prior year’s quarter. On a sequential basis, general and administrative expenses were unchanged.

Overall, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin was 21% this past quarter which is about comparable to the figure in the year earlier period. The company significantly moderated the sequential growth of its non-GAAP operating expenses to just 2% last quarter, consistent with its prior comments about constraining growth in employment. Its guide implies that it will continue to carefully manage opex expense growth.

Last quarter the company’s free cash flow margin was almost 30%, a significant step-up from the year ago level. Some of that improvement was a function of the increase in deferred revenue in the quarter compared to the year earlier period. Other improvements came from balance sheet items. Overall, I am projecting a free cash flow margin this year of 23%, and I do expect some negative seasonality in this current quarter for the free cash flow margin, unless of course, revenue growth based on usage accelerates compared to the recent past.

As I usually do in these articles, I will point out that DDOG does use and will continue to use stock based comp. Last quarter SBC as reported was 23% of revenues compared to 20% of revenues the prior year. SBC, as reported, was up by 5% sequentially. With employment growth moderating, my guess is that the SBC ratio will show little change going forward.

I look at the expense of SBC as dilution and not the amount reported in an income statement. Weighted average shares increased by a bit less than 1% last quarter. Datadog does forecast weighted average shares which are noticeably greater than the reported outstanding shares and reflect potential dilution from options and other possible share issuance. I use that figure in my valuation calculations to which I add additional shares based on potential future dilution for the period beyond the end of the company’s share projection. Overall, the projected share count in my valuation analysis is 356 million.

Datadog and AI

Datadog has been introducing generative AI solutions into its stack for the last several months. It can be difficult at this point to evaluate all of the AI infused offerings that have been introduced, not just by Datadog but by many other vendors. Sometimes investors focus on the potential of these new offerings; other times such as now, that potential is not a significant consideration. The shares made their recent high of $121 in anticipation of the recently held DASH user conference. The company introduced a large language observability product that is meant to be used by developers. It also introduced Bits AI. This product is meant to act in a copilot role identifying and suggesting tests and automatically remediating critical issues. The CEO indicated that its customers for these products, as opposed to the products themselves, had generated 2% of ARR in the quarter.

Based on the track record of this company, and the background of its founders and leaders, I think it reasonable to anticipate that Datadog will benefit disproportionately from the AI revolution. That isn’t anything I can prove, to be sure, and these early numbers such as 2% of ARR coming from customers using DDOGs next generation AI solutions are really not meaningful in calculating just how much the functionality will mean to this company’s growth.

As I indicated earlier in this article, the CAGR for observability itself is projected to be just greater than 10% by most 3rd party analysts. When I look at DDOG in terms of relative valuation, I use a 3 year CAGR of 35%. A significant part of that, of course, is its ability to sell more products to its existing users. And in that regard, these new AI products will be part of what makes up a CAGR for Datadog that is much greater than the market CAGR for observability. I think anything more specific than that at this time would be little more than a guess, and not even an informed guess at that.

Wrapping Up-Reiterating the case to buy Datadog shares at current levels

Datadog shares fell sharply in the wake of the company’s release of Q2 results and its reduced guidance for the balance of the year. Overall, the guidance reduction in terms of revenue was a bit more than 4% over the next two quarters. Despite the reduction in expected revenues, the company increased its estimate for non-GAAP EPS by about 15% for the full year.

While the guidance for revenue growth was lower, the commentary about growth was positive. The company’s revenue model is based on usage. Many users have been optimizing their usage of Datadog, and many other cloud based software offerings besides. The company, during its conference call, called out the fact that usage trends toward the end of June and into July and up till the time of the conference call had started to show some encouraging trends-green shoots was the term used. The CEO talked about being on more solid ground with stronger visibility.

Management said it was too early to call an inflection, and I certainly have no way of doing so independently of what management of this company says about usage. But it seems to me that one can look at some encouraging signs in the numbers themselves. One sign is that bookings, which basically include revenues+ the increase in backlog (RPO) were at a record for Q2 and the 2nd highest the company has ever seen. What is happening is that as the ability to optimize usage further wanes, large users in particular, are making longer and larger commitments to Datadog usage and that is what shows up in the RPO balance increase.

The data suggest two things: 1) Datadog is not losing share in the observability space but is actually continuing to gain share and 2) Large users, and in particular those hyperscalers who use Datadog as the observability solutions for their own networks, and who are lapping the start of their observability optimization initiatives, are now resuming the growth in their usage. I think this plays out over several quarters-there are still macro headwinds and not all large customers will exhibit the same behavior at the same time, But strong bookings growth portends significant revenue growth; about 40% of the company’s revenue growth has been a function of bookings over the prior year.

Datadog shares shot up in anticipation of significant product announcements during the company’s user group meeting, DASH. There were some interesting new announcements including a couple of generative AI products that were released at DASH. In particular, the copilot product that DDOG calls Bits AI which offer the potential of automated remediation seems to be something that should be well received by users. That said, no reader ought to go out and buy DDOG shares because it is involved in generative AI. Generative AI is a truly revolutionary technology that is going to help enterprise software, amongst many other things, become more useful and enhance the productivity of its users. I believe that Datadog will wind up with an enhanced growth rate through specific generative AI products, and through the infusion of AI links throughout the company’s many products. But the impact of generative AI on this company’s results will not be like throwing a light switch. There is no specific number I could realistically offer to readers that says generative AI will add a certain number of points to the company’s CAGR over a finite period. I believe that a conservative 3 year CAGR for Datadog at this point is in the mid-30% range. I believe that generative AI will be part of that growth and that is the metric I have used in looking at relative valuation.

Despite the drop in the shares, many readers are not going to find the valuation of DDOG overly compelling. As of the closing price this afternoon, 8/14/23, my estimate of the EV/S for DDOG shares is just below 12.4X. That is a premium for its growth rate. The relative valuation improves significantly when considering free cash flow in combination with revenue growth. And it becomes more attractive still when one considers the potential upside to the company’s forecast that may well have been portended by the conference call commentary with regards to green shoots in usage growth and the record bookings the company achieved last quarter despite macro challenges.

Today was another day of valuation consolidation amidst macro fears regarding China’s economy and fears that strong retail sales will keep rates higher longer. The Fed minutes certainly didn't help sentiment, although they were hardly a surprise. The fact that these fears cut in two exactly opposite directions obviously didn’t deter risk-off sentiment, and DDOG shares are not going to show substantial positive performance until the market returns to more of a risk-on sentiment.

Unlike many commentators on SA and elsewhere, I do not claim 2nd sight with regards to the direction of markets at any given point in time. So, if a reader is looking for immediate performance, and believes the market consolidation phase has longer to run, making a commitment in DDOG shares is probably not timely. But if a reader is a long term investor and is looking for an advantageous entry point into one of the leading companies in a key component of the IT space, than I recommend adding to or initiating a commitment to the shares. Over the course of a year I believe DDOG shares will achieve significant positive alpha.