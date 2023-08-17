Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Redefining Remittance: The Untold Investment Story Of International Money Express

John N. Hoang profile picture
John N. Hoang
54 Followers

Summary

  • International Money Express (Intermex) offers an undervalued investment opportunity in the remittance industry, with a target share price of $24.96.
  • Intermex distinguishes itself from competitors by focusing on strategic alliances, optimizing its agent network, and delivering exemplary customer service.
  • The Latin American remittance industry is significant and has the potential for steady growth, driven by immigration patterns and technological advancements.
  • At its current trading level, with a P/E ratio of 8.91x and EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.83x, this investment opportunity for savvy investors to seize upon is substantial.
Mexican 50 Peso Note With An American One Dollar Bill

Vitoria Holdings LLC/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI), also known as Intermex, offers an intriguing small-cap investment prospect that might have eluded Wall Street's attention due to its association with the price-focused remittance industry it currently operates in. Following a Q2 performance that

This article was written by

John N. Hoang profile picture
John N. Hoang
54 Followers
Hello fellows, I am currently a 2nd year business undergraduate studying Finance at USC Marshall School of Business. Through a deliberate and meticulous approach to equity selection, I aim to identify companies with outstanding future prospects that possess a strong competitive advantage and long-term sustainability. By utilizing a concentrated portfolio strategy, I believe I can maximize returns while minimizing risks, allowing me to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence and clarity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IMXI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.