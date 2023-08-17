vadimrysev

Introduction

This year, the stock of Aerospace & Defense major - RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has proven to be a disappointment of sorts, giving up -15% of its value, even as its A&D peers have managed to eke out low single-digit gains; meanwhile, the broader markets have fared a lot better, notching up positive gains of 15%. In fairness, RTX wasn't faring too shabbily up until around a month ago, when it published its Q2 results; since then, we've seen a real shift in sentiment towards the stock.

The catalyst of the selling was linked to unfavorable commentary in the Q2 press release concerning Pratt & Whitney, which is now poised to remove roughly 200 PW1100 engines for enhanced inspection by mid-Sep. Another 1000 engines could be removed over the next 9-12 months. Our Seeking Alpha colleagues have discussed this issue ad nauseam over the last few weeks, hence I will refrain from regurgitating the same theme.

Implications On The Charts And Stakeholder Positioning

To get a sense of the impact of the PW1100 engine fiasco, one may also consider looking at the price imprints on RTX's weekly chart. What we can see is that for close to two years, RTX had been trending up in the shape of an ascending channel, respecting the upper and lower boundaries of this channel on multiple occasions, up until the Q2-23 results.

That event proved to be a profound negative catalyst, sending the stock crashing way below the lower boundary of the ascending channel. Note that the selling also took place on quite large volumes, and it was hardly a surprise to discover later on that both the number of institutions and the shares owned by them, had contracted sequentially during the period.

We suspect for RTX to recoup the old ascending channel, one would need the support of the spending power of the institutional cohort regain However the institutions and other RTX observers are unlikely to get any definitive clarity on the financial implications (the impact beyond just the 200 engines, which could include another 1200 engines) until September or October, somewhere before or around the Q3 earnings event. Note that since the Q2 event, the sell-side community hasn't made a great deal of negative adjustments to earnings estimates for this year (-0.27%) or next (-3%).

Thus, needless to say, until there's more granular clarity from the management on this issue, we think the stock could continue to chop below the lower boundary of the channel. If you're looking for suitable buying opportunities, we reckon the sub $80 mark would represent an ideal entry zone as it has worked as a decent support zone since 2021.

Reasons To Still Be Optimistic On RTX

Despite the rumbling engine issues, we still think there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about RTX.

Firstly, note that even though there will be a $500m negative impact on the H2 FCF, the improvements in H2 are still expected to be quite substantial, and will almost certainly send the currently sub-par FCF yield of this stock over its long-term average (2.65%).

Basically, in Q1, RTX witnessed an FCF drag of -$1.4bn, followed by $0.2bn of inflows in Q2. With $4.3bn of FCF now expected for the FY, you're looking at a mammoth FCF inflow of $5.5bn in H2 alone.

Also note that strong FCF generation won't just stop by FY23. During the company's Investor Day held a couple of months back, the company also noted that it would hit $9bn of FCF in a couple of years' time. When Gregory Hayes, the CEO of RTX was questioned on the Q2 call if the FCF target was at risk of not being met, he stated that whilst there could be some impact on margins, on the FCF front, the " outlook really shouldn't be impacted" as inspection programs would be wrapped up by then.

Nonetheless, the step up in H2 FCF, and the recent fall in the share price would provide a fitting opportunity for RTX management to ramp up its share buyback activities which should support the share price. As an aside it's worth noting that an important board member of RTX resorted to insider purchases the day after the brutal sell-off giving you a sense of how confident some members of RTX feel about resolving this issue. As of H1-23, RTX had deployed only $1.16bn of cash on buybacks, representing a decline of -35% on a YoY basis. Yet the company still has $4.8bn of buyback spend yet to be executed, and this year alone, their target was to spend $3bn, meaning close to $1.9bn of buyback spending could be carried out in H2 alone.

Speaking of capital returns, another reason to own RTX currently is that you can lock in a yield of 2.79%, nearly 40bps better off than what you normally get (the 4-year average).

We're also very enthused with the increasing revenue visibility that this business offers. On a YTD basis, the backlog has grown by 6% to hit $185bn, with the book-to-bill ratio trending up to levels of 1.34x (from 1.25x seen in Q1) providing further validation of RTX's growing popularity in the defense and aerospace markets. Of the major contracts signed recently, the standout one is the $2.9bn Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) contract with the Government of Germany. In keeping with the missile theme, RTX management noted that within the next year, there could be another $2.5bn worth of orders mainly linked to replenishments in Ukraine.

Beyond the topline considerations, investors should also note that RTX is the midst of improving its margin profile through better productivity, cost reductions, enhanced procurement, better mix, etc. All these factors will likely see margins expand by 370-470bps through the next 2 years.

All in all, investors could be looking at a pretty impressive medium-term earnings growth runaway. According to the latest consensus estimates, once we get this year out of the way, you could be looking at solid YoY earnings growth of 12% and 18% through FY25.

For a business that is poised to deliver average earnings growth of 15% through the next two years, we think it's quite a bargain when you realize that the forward P/E is on par with the earnings growth (implied PEG of just 1x). Also consider that the current multiple represents a 16% discount to the stock's long-term average.

RTX's cheap valuations will also likely make it a favorable rotation candidate within the overall aerospace and defense landscape as its relative strength ratio vs its peers is currently around 28% off the mid-point of its long-term range.

Conclusion

To conclude, RTX may not be in a good way on account of the engine fiasco, but we see this as a blemish in what is an otherwise promising story. RTX is a BUY.