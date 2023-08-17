Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX: The Situation Is Not Ideal, But There's Still A Lot To Admire

Aug. 17, 2023 10:30 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)2 Comments
Summary

  • RTX Corporation's stock has declined by 15% this year, underperforming its A&D peers and the broader market.
  • The selling was triggered by negative commentary in the Q2 press release regarding Pratt & Whitney engines.
  • Institutional positioning appears to have dimmed, whilst the sell-side is likely sitting on the fence until Sep/Oct.
  • FCF generation is poised to ramp up significantly and buybacks will almost certainly increase.
  • The stock offers solid earnings growth over the medium term, and the valuations look cheap.

The missiles are aimed at the sky at sunset. Nuclear bomb, chemical weapons, missile defense.

vadimrysev

Introduction

This year, the stock of Aerospace & Defense major - RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has proven to be a disappointment of sorts, giving up -15% of its value, even as its A&D peers have managed to eke out low single-digit gains; meanwhile, the broader

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.71K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Comments (2)

t
timtagel
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (205)
Great time to be adding on down days, selling CCs on up days, and building the position for the long term. Long RTX and defense sector in general. Always being overlooked in this era of hyper-growth boom bust tech sector.
S
Seeburto
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (3.79K)
Grinding away. Almost at a full position.
