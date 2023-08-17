Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Dangers Of Falling Prey To VIX-Ation

Bill Kort
Summary

  • A lower level of the VIX index would indicate expectation for low volatility in prices, while a higher reading would indicate greater volatility.
  • For some reason, there are people making the bear case who equate a low number with an imminent market correction. A look at the record would indicate that this is simply not the case.
  • Risk is the investor's constant companion. the risk of things going wrong and the risk of things going right. Even after a prolonged period of better-than-expected economic news, skepticism reigns supreme.

VIX-ation and its perils defined

I define "VIX-ation" as an overdependence on using the CBOE Volatility Index as a market indicator. "The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is a real-time index that represents the market's expectations for the

Fifty-plus years common stock investing experience. Worked forty-two years on the sell side in institutional equity sales positions with Kidder, Peabody, A. G. Edwards and Wells Fargo. My goal with Kortsessions.com is to provide a rational and a balanced counterpoint to what seems to be a constant barrage of media hype and misinformation on the markets.

Ramonsito
Thank you for your article. Investing involves risk, and how to manage risk. One way to manage risk is to select an asset allocation that allows you to SWAN. For me, that has been the classical 60/40 AA, which of course provided a rather bumpy ride last year when both stocks and bonds got hammered. Benjamin Graham recommended in his seminal monograph, The Intelligent Investor, that one should ALWAYS have 25-75% of the portfolio invested in stocks. Pick your AA and SWAN (relatively speaking, that is). One thing always remains: risk.
AlphaPappa
Tension between China and Taiwan does loom large for next year. I keep investing regardless, but I'm still not sure if it is the right decision.
