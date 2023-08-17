Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IDEX: Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Aug. 17, 2023 11:37 AM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)BMI
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Idex Corp. is a mid-cap industrials firm operating in fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies, and fire and safety/diversified products.
  • The company's steady revenue growth and diversified portfolio make it an attractive choice for a tortoise-style investor.
  • Idex Corp. has a strong financial performance, with consistent revenue growth, returning capital to shareholders, and expanding profit margins.

Turtle hare race with a difference

MediaProduction

Introduction

Often in life, I reflect back on the decisions I've made, the paths I chose, and how I've gotten to where I am today. As I was thinking back, it occurred to me that some of the lessons I learned in early childhood

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.34K Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.