ADX: A Good Fund For Income Seeking Investors

Diesel
Summary

  • Adams Diversified Equity Fund aims to match or beat the performance of the S&P 500 index while delivering a dividend yield of 6-7% annually.
  • The fund has a long history of paying dividends for 85 years straight and has seen strong results, especially since 2010.
  • The fund often trades at a discount to its NAV, providing potential for slightly higher gains compared to the S&P 500 index under right conditions.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is an actively managed closed-end fund that aims to match or beat the performance of S&P 500 index while delivering a dividend yield around 7-8% annually. The fund has been around for decades and delivered

Diesel
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Alex_13
Today, 12:28 PM
Thanks for the look at ADX (aka the "Christmas bonus fund"). It's a sturdy one for the long run. For me, it all boils down to the big year-end payout especially in strong market years. On the flip side they're good custodians for your money in the down time. Just keep adding when this fund drops and you'll be rewarded in the long term. Personally I pair ADX's allocation in my portfolio with LGGNY which pays out its big dividend in June. They're two totally different types of holdings but both are reliable, although not flashy, and together they make for sizable mid-year and end-of-year payouts.
Bob Williamson
Today, 11:57 AM
Kind of picky, I know, but don't CEFs pay "distributions" not dividends?
