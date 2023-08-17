Investment Thesis

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is currently trading at a valuation of 0.46 times its book value, primarily reflecting the market's skepticism about the company's prospects in the streaming industry. However, our analysis suggests that PARA's streaming business is actually moving towards profitability. We believe that PARA's stock price will experience a significant increase after it successfully scales its streaming business by FY2025Q2.

In this article, we'll first discuss why the market punished PARA for its entry into the streaming space. Then, we will review PARA's streaming results and what insights we can glean from its latest 2023 Q2 earnings call. Finally, we will discuss the valuation PARA could achieve after it hits all the right buttons in the streaming space.

Why the market punished PARA for its entry into the streaming space

Since Shari Redstone merged Viacom and CBS in 2019, renaming the company to Paramount and shifting its strategy from being a content arms dealer to focusing on streaming, the stock price has followed a downward trend (with the exception of the bull run during the COVID-19 market frenzy). PARA's stock price has decreased by 62% from its 2019 level.

PARA is a media and entertainment company with three primary business segments: TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), and Filmed Entertainment. CBS stands as PARA's crown jewel asset within the TV Media segment, maintaining its position as the most-watched TV network in the United States for 15 consecutive seasons. The power of CBS is well-explained by its CEO, Bob Bakish, during its Q1 FY2023 earnings call.

To illustrate the power of CBS, I would note that CBS programming accounted for 281 billion minutes of viewing in the quarter. That's nearly 50% more than closet broadcast competitor, and nearly four times more than the combined total minutes spent watching original content on Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max, a testament to the power and scale of CBS content

PARA's TV media business operates in an industry that has been experiencing a continuous decline in subscribers over the years. This trend is primarily driven by younger generations who have shifted their preference towards streaming services rather than traditional cable networks. For instance, the industry reportedly lost 2.3 million customers in Q1 FY2023 alone. Despite these challenges, PARA has managed to counterbalance the reduction in its subscriber base by implementing higher subscription rates. This strategic move has enabled the company to uphold its profitability, even amidst the overall decline in its viewership. Consequently, PARA's TV media business has consistently been acknowledged as a reliable source of revenue, often referred to as a 'cash cow'.

(In millions) 2019 2018 2017 Revenue 27,812 27,250 26,535 Total costs and expenses 24,088 22,046 21,340 Operating income 4,273 5,204 5,341 Net earnings 3,308 3,455 2,321 Basic EPS 5.32 5.55 5.11 Click to enlarge

As illustrated in the table above, PARA's TV media business was operating smoothly before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company's trajectory shifted when it made a substantial investment in the streaming sector. In 2020, PARA launched its own streaming service, Paramount+. This move incurred significant costs, leading to a decline in the company's profits during the initial years of the streaming era. In FY2023 Q1 and FY2023 Q2, the company reported losses of $1.81 and $0.51 per share, respectively. Additionally, cash outflows of $554 million and $210 million were observed in the corresponding quarters. Consequently, the traditional cash cow business model has become obsolete. In response, PARA reduced its dividend from $0.24 to $0.05 in order to curtail the cash depletion from its operations.

PARA's stock price has taken a significant hit in the wake of these dismal earnings results. The traditional TV media business of the company is experiencing subscriber losses, and its streaming service, Paramount+, has yet to turn profitable and is confronted with fierce competition. Adding to these challenges, the recent dividend reduction serves as an indicator of the company's financial struggles. These combined factors have led investors to perceive PARA as a risky investment, resulting in a sharp decline in its stock price.

In a sense, PARA's current valuation, as reasonably assessed by the market, seems warranted. However, if PARA can effectively expand its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) offering in the future, it stands to not only maintain a traditional cash cow business through its TV media assets but also establish a growth-oriented business for itself.

Assessing PARA's streaming business

Paramount+ launched on March 4, 2021, and has since amassed approximately 61 million subscribers. This is a significant achievement in just over a year and a half, especially when compared to Netflix (NFLX), which took 18 years to reach the same number of subscribers.

Paramount+'s rapid subscriber growth can be attributed to two key factors. First, Paramount boasts a vast library spanning over 100 years, encompassing popular TV shows and movies. Second, Paramount+ has established partnerships with various companies to expand the distribution of its streaming service; For example, Paramount+ is included in the T-Mobile Magenta Max plan and the Walmart+ membership. This has helped Paramount+ to reach a larger number of potential subscribers at a lower cost.

In the streaming business, content is king. Streaming services need content to acquire new subscribers and keep existing subscribers. To understand the strength of Paramount's content library, we can refer to the comments from its CEO Bob Bakish.

In terms of total U.S. TV set viewership of our content across TV and streaming. It starts with our library, one that spans over 100 years and includes more than 200,000 TV episodes and 4,000 movies. That irreplaceable library is a critical driver of Paramount+, Pluto TV, linear and licensing.

This only speaks to its old library, it means nothing if paramount could not produce new engaging content to its platform. As a matter of fact, paramount can do that and they have been doing that for 100 years. We will look at the recent content produced by paramount to help us make assessment on its content producing capability.

Paramount has achieved notable success in its movie business during 2022 and 2023, marked by several #1 box office debuts. These include titles such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Top Gun: Maverick, The Lost City, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Scream, and Jackass Forever. Following a 45-day theatrical run, the majority of these films will transition to Paramount+ to further engage with their audience.

Paramount's fifth season premiere of Yellowstone shattered viewership records with an impressive 12.1 million viewers. Capitalizing on this momentum, the company embarked on building a Sheridan-verse, introducing series like 1923, 1883, and Tulsa King. All of these shows garnered positive responses from audiences and are exclusively available on Paramount+. Additionally, Paramount's Showtime drama Yellowjackets achieved a significant milestone with its second season debut, marking the network's strongest opening in the last decade. Furthermore, Paramount renewed its 10-year contract with the NFL to continue delivering sports content to its dedicated sports audiences.

We can keep talking about its strong portfolio of content like Star Trek, Shameless, Dexter, Criminal Minds, South Park, Sponge-bob, Paw Patrol, and Beavis and Butt-head, and how that supported paramount+'s subscriber growth. However, Paramount is spending $16 billion a year on its content. A serious investor would ask, will its streaming business eventually be profitable? If not, wouldn't that be destroying values for the company? With that question in mind, let's delve into the financial performance of the streaming business, particularly in the context of FY2025Q2, to gain insights into its near future.

We will make the following assumptions when we assess Paramount's streaming business's financial performance:

Paramount+ subscribers will continue to grow 20% to 73.2 million by FY2025Q2.

Paramount+ successfully executes its 20% price hike plan, bringing in 20% more subscription revenue.

2023 is the peak content spend year for Paramount+, as management has repeatedly stated in its earning calls.

We will base our analysis on FY2023Q2's financial performance, as it is the most recent quarter for which financial data is available.

$ IN MILLIONS 2023Q2 20% subscriber growth in FY2025Q2 20% price hike in FY2025Q2 Ad Revenue 441 529 529 Sub Revenue 1,224 1469 1762 Total Revenue 1,665 1998 2291 Expenses 2,089 2,089 2,089 Adjusted OIBDA (424) (91) 202 Click to enlarge

After we tabulated the data into our model, the results showed that Paramount+'s streaming business will post an adjusted OIBDA of $202 million in FY2025Q2. This implies that the streaming business will transition from being a loss-making venture to a profitable one by FY2025Q2.

There are a couple of other positive factors that we haven't yet factored into our model. For instance, Paramount's management has the potential to enhance their efficiency in content spending. In fact, management outlined a specific example of how to achieve this in its latest earnings call, which resonates strongly with us.

And to Naveen's point on efficiency, for example, we probably need to do less for that viewer who is an NFL viewer in the fall and do more for that viewer outside the fall because we can rely on the NFL. That's an example of fine-tuning our strategy.

Another positive factor is bundling. Bundling is when multiple streaming services are offered together for a single price. This is similar to the business model of cable TV, and it is a way for streaming services to increase their subscriber base and generate more revenue. We have not included this factor in our model because we do not know when or if it will happen. However, if it does happen, it will have a significant positive impact on Paramount+'s subscription revenue.

If our analysis on PARA's streaming business is correct that it will transition from being a loss-making venture to a profitable one by FY2025Q2, how would market value its business by then?

What could be PARA's valuation if they succeed in streaming

If PARA succeeds in its streaming business, it will be back generating free cash flow. This means that the company will have more money to invest in its business, return to shareholders, or pay down debt. The company's stock price is currently at a disastrous level, but if PARA succeeds in its streaming business, it will be able to address these concerns and unlock shareholder value. The company can do this by restoring the dividend, buying back shares, and de-leveraging the balance sheet. By taking these steps, PARA could increase its stock price and create value for shareholders.

We will explore the traditional Price/Earnings valuation method for PARA when valuing PARA's market value in FY2025Q2.

The above table illustrates Paramount's financial performances before Covid and its foray into the streaming business. Employing a conservative assumption that Paramount's streaming business reaches a break-even point in 2025, while its non-streaming operations collectively achieve an EPS of $5 per share in the same year, we can derive a valuation of $52 billion for the company. This calculation is based on the industry's average price/earnings ratio of 15. Consequently, this valuation presents an opportunity for investors who purchase the stock today, offering a potential 3X return on investment.

Furthermore, there is potential for additional upside in PARA's valuation following its success in streaming. For example, PARA can enhance its earnings per share by deleveraging its balance sheet. Currently, PARA allocates $931 million annually to service its debt interest. If PARA can reduce this amount to $500 million, it will boost EPS by $0.7. This signifies a 14% growth in EPS compared to the $5 EPS utilized in our analysis.

Risks

What if PARA couldn't scale its streaming business into a profitable one?

This is the beauty of investing in PARA, as its current market valuation of $10 billion offers a considerable margin of safety for investors. Several SA articles have conducted analyses on PARA's sum-of-parts value, liquidation value, and acquisition value, all of which exceed PARA's current market valuation of $10 billion

What if PARA's streaming business has no signs of becoming profitable and management is turning a blind eye to it?

The streaming business is intensely competitive, and Paramount faces formidable competition from major players like Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Disney (DIS), and Netflix (NFLX). Any adverse developments in this competitive landscape could potentially challenge our thesis that Paramount's streaming business has the potential to become profitable. If management disregards the possibility that the streaming business might never turn profitable, investors should consider selling Paramount stock promptly.

The company carries a substantial debt burden of $17 billion, while its streaming business currently lacks profitability. Should management persist in making significant investments in the streaming sector, it could place the company in a precarious financial position. This might make it more challenging to service the debt and could even lead to the company being sold at a substantial discount.

Another risk investor should be aware of is its slowing declining linear TV business.

Paramount's TV media business operates within an industry that has experienced ongoing subscriber losses over the years. This trend appears to be irreversible, as an increasing number of individuals are opting to cut the cord and transition to streaming services. Paramount has managed to counterbalance the decline in its subscriber base through higher subscription rates. However, it's important to note that this approach might not be sustainable in the long term. Should the pace of cord-cutting intensify, it could potentially challenge our thesis and undermine the validity of our valuation model.

Summary

PARA is currently trading at a valuation of 0.46 times its book value, primarily reflecting the market's skepticism about the company's prospects in the streaming industry. However, our analysis of PARA's streaming business indicates a positive trajectory towards profitability by the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (FY2025Q2). We hold the view that the achievement of this milestone has the potential to prompt a reevaluation of PARA's stock by the market, providing investors with a potential return of three times their initial investment.